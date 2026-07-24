Simone Biles Undergoes Medical Procedure After ‘Almost Dying’ During Health Crisis

Simone Biles is recovering from a terrifying health scare last month that left her near death, and has recently undergone a medical procedure.

That’s what the seven-time Olympic gold medalist revealed in a series of posts that she shared with her social media followers via Instagram Stories.

A Medical Procedure

On Thursday, July 23, Biles posted a photo of herself attired in hospital scrubs. As People reports, she was accompanied by her husband, Indiananapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens. The couple appear to be in a medical facility of some sort.

“His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure,” she wrote in a caption atop the photo. “I woke up singing bossman dlow ‘talk my [expletive],” she added.

A Medical Emergency

As People points, Biles didn’t elaborate on what kind of procedure was being done, or how it relates to the medical crisis that she experienced last month.

On June 6, the former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant shared a photo of herself via Instagram Stories, in which she wore three hospital wristbands.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. this was one, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices,” she wrote, adding, “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.”

“I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers. loooovveeee y’all,” she concluded.

Cosmetic Surgeries

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Biles has discussed medical issues in a candid manner.

In a 2025 TikTok video that she titled “Things you probably don’t know about me,” she revealed that she’d undergone plastic surgery — not just once, but three times.

“I’ve had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell. Take your guesses,” she said.

She revealed that she’d had breast-augmentation, surgery on an earlobe, and a lower blepharoplasty. The latter, per the Mayo Clinic, is “surgery that removes excess skin from the eyelids” that can contribute to vision problems.

As E! New reported, she continued by explaining she “had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger,”

Body Positivity

Biles has been something of an open book when its come to sharing various aspects of life with fans.

In fact, her openness about her recent health scare and her previous costmetic surgery are emblematic with the candid approach she takes with her celebrity status.

She also uses her platform as a celebrity to tell fans about the importance of loving oneself, and has made promoting body positivity something of a mission over the years.

“I love my body because it helps with gymnastics, and it teaches younger girls to love their bodies as well,” she explained when interviewed by “Today” back in 2018.

“I’ve learned to love my muscles a lot more than when I was younger,” she added, “because I got made fun of a lot for them.”