Pamela Anderson Reveals If She’ll Return to ‘Baywatch’ in Upcoming Reboot

The Fox television network will be bringing fans back to the beach with its upcoming reboot of “Baywatch.”

At its peak, the series was the most popular TV series in the world, viewed by an estimated 1 billion viewers each week in more than 200 different countries.

The series is famed for launching the careers of several stars. The most notable of these is Pamela Anderson, whose stardom exploded after playing lifeguard C.J. Parker on the iconic series.

A ‘Baywatch’ Return?

These days, Anderson is in the midst of a career renaissance. Basking in rave reviews for her acclaimed performance in the 2024 drama “The Last Showgirl,” Anderson is now in the midst of promoting her next movie, the dark satire “Rosebush Pruning.”

While discussing the film with Deadline, Anderson was asked whether she had any plans to reprise C.J. in the Fox “Baywatch” reboot.

“No one’s reached out to me. I don’t know much about it,” she said.

“I know that they were talking to my sons at some point about producing, but I don’t think they had a meeting of the minds. I’m not sure what happened there, but I wish them well,” Anderson continued.

“It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach,” she added. “I would have been there anyway. [Laughs] At the time, it taught me a lot, and it gave me worldwide exposure. Everything I’ve done has led me to here, which is a blessing. But I have no plans of going back to ‘Baywatch.'”

She’s Moved On From the Past

Asked if she ever wondered about what had happened to her “Baywatch” character, she explained that she’d reached a point in her life where she preferred to look at what was in front of her, not in the rearview mirror.

“If my kids were involved, I probably would have listened to them,” she observed. “I think I’ve just got to keep on seeing what else is out there. I get that there’s a lot of really great TV out there right now, but I’ve already done that. Now is my time to really play with different characters.”

She’s Ready to Make ‘Bold Choices’

In that vein, Anderson has many irons in the fire, projects she hopes will surprise not just fans — but also herself.

“I don’t want to just fill my time until the end of the year,” she said, “I have options, and some things I’m thinking about, including some theater again. I want to make really bold choices. I want to surprise people. I want to surprise myself. And so I’m trying to do things I haven’t done in the past.”

A New Generation of ‘Baywatch’

While it’s unlikely Anderson will slip back into that iconic red bathing suit, fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the upcoming “Baywatch” reboot.

Stephen Amell (“Arrow”) stars as Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff‘s lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. He’s followed in his father’s footsteps as a Baywatch captain patrolling the coastline of Southern California. “Hobie’s world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy,” states the series’ logline.

The new iteration of “Baywatch” is expected to debut in early 2027 on Fox.