Inside Simone Biles’ Recovery After a Terrifying Medical Emergency

“DWTS” favorite Simone Biles is on the road to recovery. On Saturday, June 6, the 11-time Olympic medalist shared a concerning message on her Instagram Stories, revealing a terrifying health scare that nearly claimed her life.

According to “People,” Biles wrote, “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. this was one, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices.” The celebrated athlete went on to state her plans for resting in bed in the forthcoming week. She ended her post by stating, “I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reach out, checking in, visited & or sent flowers. loooovveeee y’all.” The accompanying picture shows Biles’ arm with three hospital wristbands on it.

Biles also shared several other Instagram stories documenting her recovery at home, including one of her in bed recuperating with her dogs Lilo and Rambo. The caption read, “I’ll be here,” and another image showed her heart rate at 126 bpm.

Simone Biles at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy; Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Before her June 2026 hospitalization, Biles had kept any health emergencies private. In 2025, she opened up to her fans about three cosmetic procedures she had undergone: a lower blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, and earlobe surgery. At the time, she explained to “People” why it was important for her followers to know about her cosmetic surgeries.

“It’s just who I am, and I feel like I’ve always tried to be open, honest, and relatable. Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that’s not relatable. But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly,” said Biles.

Simone Biles Prefers to Share Professional and Personal Triumphs on Social Media

Biles has always been especially keen on posting photos and news about her relationship with her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, as well as their career triumphs. Biles and Owens first wed in April of 2023 and had a second marriage ceremony in May of the same year. The couple officially moved to Indianapolis in March after Owens signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. Biles posted about their impending relocation to Circle City on Instagram, writing, “excited to call Indy home this upcoming football season. beyond proud of you @jowens!”

Simone Biles’ Very Busy Year So Far

Simone Biles has had a busy first half of 2026. In addition to moving to Indianapolis, the gymnast celebrated her 29th birthday in March, welcomed the opening of her Taste of Gold restaurant at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and attended the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy to support Team USA.

She also appeared at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Spain, in April. There, the 2025 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year presented the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award to another gymnastics icon, Nadia Comaneci.