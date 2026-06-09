Andy Cohen Shares What He Told Ciara Miller After Explosive ‘Summer House’ Reunion Taping

Andy Cohen is shedding new light on what happened after the “Summer House” season 10 reunion cameras stopped rolling.

The Bravo boss revealed the message he shared with Ciara Miller after the taping, praising the reality star for how she handled one of the most emotional and contentious reunions in recent memory.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Smith Sisters Live,” Cohen reflected on his conversation with Miller after filming wrapped in late April.

Andy Cohen Says Ciara Miller Left ‘Nothing on the Table’ at the Reunion

Speaking on Radio Andy, Cohen recalled being impressed by how prepared Miller was to address the season’s biggest controversies.

“When she walked out, I said to her, ‘You know, you must feel like you could go climb a mountain now that you’ve done this,'” Cohen said in a clip shared on Instagram.

He continued: “I mean, it was like, you’ve got to feel good about saying everything that you had to say, you know? And it seemed like she left nothing on the table.”

Cohen went on to praise Miller’s performance throughout the reunion.

“I just wanted to say: I have never seen anyone more ready and sat as Ciara was. I mean, she was clear, confident, cutting, strong, intelligent, you know, everything that she came to do,” he said.

Viewers saw that confidence on display during the reunion’s first installment as Miller confronted Amanda Batula and West Wilson about their relationship timeline and the secrecy surrounding their romance.

One of the reunion’s central storylines focused on when Miller first suspected something was happening between Batula and Wilson.

According to Miller, her suspicions began on January 17 when she noticed Batula’s location showed she was at Wilson’s home.

“I, like, went to call Amanda to invite her out to drinks with me and Mia, and her location was at West’s house,” Miller explained during the reunion.

As the conversation unfolded, Miller challenged both Batula and Wilson about what she viewed as dishonesty surrounding their relationship.

At one point, after the pair admitted they had lied about their romance, Miller responded bluntly.

“You guys are both snakes in the grass, because West is (expletive) up for doing that,” she said. “Like, they’re both (expletive) weird.”

Ciara Miller Confirms Friendship With Amanda Batula Has Ended

The tension continued into part two of the reunion when discussions turned to Wilson’s former relationship with Meija.

During a break in filming, Miller FaceTimed Meija and shared details about what had happened on set. Kyle Cooke later joined the call, leading to further questions about Wilson’s past relationship timeline.

Meija claimed that she and Wilson had been seriously dating during portions of the previous summer and alleged that he avoided making the relationship public because he feared it could affect his standing on the show.

The revelation set up another confrontation when filming resumed.

Since the reunion aired, Miller has confirmed that her friendship with Batula has not recovered.

Speaking to People in an interview shared on Instagram on May 24, Miller acknowledged that the friendship is over.

“For sure, yeah,” she said when asked if she was no longer friends with Batula. “I wouldn’t do this to my worst enemy.”

Despite the difficult reunion experience, Miller said she is ready to move forward.

“I’m excited to put it all behind me. The reunion was quite the day, but we’re on to bigger and better, and, you know, we can say goodbye to certain things,” she said.

“It’s one of those situations that’s unfortunate, but I’m so excited to move on from this, and you can’t take everyone with you.”

The “Summer House” season 10 reunion concludes on Tuesday, June 9.