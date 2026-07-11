Where Was ‘O Little Christmas Market’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark’s next new “Christmas in July” movie, “O Little Christmas Market,” premieres on July 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The holiday film stars Stephen Husnar and Katherine Barrell, and encores of the movie will air throughout the season. In addition, the movie will be available on the network’s streaming platform, Hallmark+.

Just where did Hallmark film this Christmas movie? Read on for some fun details about the movie and the cast.

‘O Little Christmas Market’ Filmed in Ontario, Canada

Hallmark utilized several Canadian locations to film the new movie. According to Tonboriday, much of “O Little Christmas Market” was filmed in Hamilton, Ontario. The area provided the perfect historic, festive, picturesque backdrop for the story of Olivia and Grayson falling in love.

Filming for the new movie also took place in various spots in and near Toronto, Ontario. The Port Perry area was extensively utilized, with filming happening at spots such as the Old Mill and Palmer Park.

The Eastern Ontario town of Carleton Place provided some additional cozy holiday backdrops, as did the town of Almonte. Many of the indoor scenes were filmed in Toronto facilities.

Meet the Cast of Hallmark’s ‘O Little Christmas Market’

Neither Barrell nor Husnar is new to the Hallmark Channel. Fans may recognize Barrell from the 2025 holiday movie “The Christmas Baby.”

Huszar has starred in nearly 20 Hallmark projects, including “To Philly With Love” and “Melt My Heart This Christmas.”

Barrell and Huszar spoke to EntertainmentNow about how meaningful the movie is to them. Barrell plays an artist named Olivia, who steps up to run the local Christmas market originally run by her late father. Huszar is Grayson, a corporate architect sent by his father to buy the land where the market sits for development by their firm.

Huszar told EntertainmentNow that before he shifted his focus to acting, he had a business school degree and became a management consultant. Playing Grayson “brought back some great memories,” he shared.

Barrell also has a special place in her heart for “O Little Christmas Market.” She explained that the new movie utilized a house Barrell filmed at during the first feature movie she directed.

That movie, “Flipping for Christmas,” was also a Hallmark movie, and it debuted in 2023. “It was pretty special to go back to that house,” she noted.

Also starring in the film “O Little Christmas Market,” according to IMDb, are:

Paula Boudreau (Lenore)

Milton Barnes (Eddie)

Marcia Bennett (Mrs. Banks)

James Kall (Archie)

Vicki Kim (Jenice)

Jonathan Langdon (Shawn)

Duane Murray (Katie’s Dad)

Emblyn Murray (Katie)

Paloma Nunez (Tamara)

Ann Pornel (Zoey)

Kent Sheridan (Bill)

Tyra Sweet (Train Station Attendant)

Mars Horodyski directed the film, and Natasha Baron and Ryan Peckinpaugh co-wrote it.

Hallmark filmed four new movies to highlight during its “Christmas in July.” “O Little Christmas Market” is the second of the four to premiere.

“Snowbound for the Holidays” debuts on July 18, and “Love Under the Mistletoe” premieres on July 25. The first of the four new Hallmark movies for “Christmas in July,” “Christmas at Sea,” first aired on July 8.