‘Big Brother 28’ Announces Time Trip Theme as CBS Releases First House PHOTOS

The mystery surrounding “Big Brother 28” has officially begun to unravel.

After weeks of fan speculation fueled by teaser trailers, hourglass imagery and cryptic social media posts, CBS has revealed that the upcoming season will revolve around a “Time Trip” theme. Alongside the announcement, the network released the first official photos of the redesigned “Big Brother” house, offering viewers a glimpse inside one of the show’s most ambitious sets to date.

The newly unveiled home blends futuristic technology with relics from the past, creating an environment designed to transport houseguests through different eras. Although the cast has yet to be announced, the house itself has already sparked excitement among longtime fans eager to see how the time-travel concept could reshape the game.

CBS also announced that Jerry O’Connell will join Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur as a permanent co-host of “Big Brother: Unlocked,” where viewers will be able to participate in a new interactive fan vote expected to have a major impact on the Season 28 game.

A Time-Themed House Brings Together the Past and Future

Every season of “Big Brother” introduces a completely redesigned house, but this year’s set embraces a concept unlike any before it.

CBS BIG BROTHER unveils “BIG BROTHER: Time Trip” as the Season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The “Time Trip” house features rooms inspired by different periods in history while incorporating futuristic elements throughout the home. A towering clock serves as one of the home’s most recognizable features, reinforcing the season’s central focus on time. Decorative gears, oversized clocks and vintage artifacts are displayed alongside sleek technology, giving the house the appearance of a laboratory where history and the future collide.

CBS BIG BROTHER unveils “BIG BROTHER: Time Trip” as the Season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Several themed rooms continue the concept. Bedrooms feature décor inspired by different eras, while communal spaces combine retro furnishings with modern design. The kitchen, lounge and living room all include subtle nods to famous moments from the franchise’s past while introducing new visual elements that fit the season’s storyline.

According to CBS, the design was created to immerse both contestants and viewers in a world where time can unexpectedly shift, creating endless storytelling opportunities throughout the summer.

The Theme Could Influence Twists Throughout the Season

Although producers have not revealed every surprise planned for Season 28, the “Time Trip” concept appears poised to extend far beyond the house décor.

CBS BIG BROTHER unveils “BIG BROTHER: Time Trip” as the Season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Many fans believe the theme could influence competitions, powers and game mechanics throughout the season. Some viewers have already speculated that houseguests may revisit classic competitions from earlier seasons or encounter twists inspired by memorable moments in “Big Brother” history.

CBS BIG BROTHER unveils “BIG BROTHER: Time Trip” as the Season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Others have suggested that time could become an actual gameplay mechanic, potentially allowing players to revisit previous decisions, earn advantages connected to past events or face unexpected callbacks during key competitions.

Those theories gained traction long before the official announcement. Promotional artwork repeatedly featured an hourglass, prompting viewers to predict that time would play a central role in the season. Once CBS confirmed the “Time Trip” theme, many fans celebrated the reveal, noting that weeks of speculation had ultimately proven accurate.

Whether those predictions become reality remains unknown, as producers have kept many gameplay details under wraps ahead of premiere night.

What Fans Can Expect From ‘Big Brother 28’

The upcoming season will premiere July 9 with a 90-minute episode hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who returns for another summer overseeing the long-running reality competition.

The new season also arrives during a milestone year for the franchise. In addition to introducing a brand-new theme, “Big Brother” is expected to celebrate its 1,000th episode during the summer, marking another significant achievement for one of television’s longest-running reality series.

CBS BIG BROTHER unveils “BIG BROTHER: Time Trip” as the Season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Casting details have not yet been fully revealed, though fan speculation surrounding potential returning players has dominated online conversations in recent weeks. Social media activity from former houseguests, combined with reports suggesting producers may be considering major format changes, has fueled ongoing discussion about whether veteran competitors could appear alongside newcomers.

CBS has not confirmed those rumors, leaving fans to continue searching for clues until the official cast enters the house.

For now, attention has shifted to the “Time Trip” reveal itself. The elaborate production design has already generated widespread praise online, with many viewers calling it one of the franchise’s most creative themes in years.

Whether the time-travel concept remains purely decorative or becomes a meaningful part of gameplay will not be known until the season begins. But after months of anticipation, fans finally have their first official look at the world that will serve as the backdrop for “Big Brother” season 28 ahead of the July 9 premiere.