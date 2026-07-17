Upcoming HGTV Premieres Include Popular Returning Series & Must-See New Shows

July happens to be a fabulous month for HGTV fans. Viewers are surely still buzzing about the announcement that the network is bringing together ’90s stars for a new home makeover competition as well as launching a companion series that will take us inside celebrities homes. On top of that, favorite shows are returning and new shows are debuting.

“HGTV will heat up summer with the premiere of 40 new episodes this July, including two freshman series—Worst Yard on the Block featuring dramatic outdoor rescues and the eccentric house-hunting series Extreme Buyers Club—as well as the latest seasons of popular titles Renovation Resort Showdown, Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy and Ugliest House in America,” according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Find out about all of the shows, including when to see each one!

Shows That Have Already Premiered — Have You Seen Them Yet?

Two shows have already premiered this month, including one that features popular HGTV stars in the third season of their series, and a new project that sees dramatic outdoor property transformations.

Renovation Resort Showdown: Season 3

Premiered: Wednesday, July 1

Watch It: Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, available to stream the next day

HGTV/Warner Bros. Discovery Description: “Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray (Rock the Block) and builder and home renovation expert Bryan Baeumler (Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues) will challenge four talented build/design teams from across North America to transform a long-neglected lakeside resort in the Kawartha Lakes regions into the ultimate vacation destination.”

Worst Yard on the Block: Season 1

Premieres: Wednesday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET

Watch It: Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, available to stream the next day

HGTV/Warner Bros. Discovery Description: “In Worst Yard on the Block (Anomaly Entertainment (a Wheelhouse company)), two teams of curb appeal aficionados will search out the most unsightly yards in the country, meet the overwhelmed homeowners and perform miraculous outdoor makeovers in just a matter of days.”

“Throughout the 12-episode season, … dynamic outdoor design duos Tucker Kincaid and Jared ‘J.Paul’ Foster and Blake Hawthorn and Margo Fairchild will make house calls to neighborhood eyesores with one mission: create manicured masterpieces out of utter despair,” the description continues. “From an overgrown meadow with sprawling feral cats to a formerly abandoned home with thousands of dollars in fines, these landscaping experts will transform lawns and lives by injecting new life into out-of-control outdoor spaces.”

Upcoming HGTV Premieres — Will You Be Watching?

Get out your calendars and be sure to mark down the following premiere dates!

Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy: Season 2

Premieres: Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch It: New episodes airing every Sunday, available to stream the next day

HGTV/Warner Bros. Discovery Description: “Contractor Mike Holmes will join forces with his kids, home renovation experts Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes, as they continue his legacy – helping worthy homeowners in need. From renovations gone wrong by crooked or incompetent contractors to failed do-it-yourself projects, the Holmes trio will go behind the walls and do whatever it takes to give families safe, functional, efficient and healthy homes.”

Ugliest House in America: Season 8

Premieres: Monday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET

Watch It: New episodes airing every Monday, available to stream the next day

HGTV/Warner Bros. Discovery Description: “Beginning Monday, July 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV fans will marvel at even more ugly when the mega-hit Ugliest House in America (Big Fish Entertainment) returns with an expanded format now featuring six, one-hour episodes and four hideous houses competing to win in each region of the country.”

Extreme Buyers Club: Season 1

Premieres: Tuesday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET

Watch It: New episodes airing every Tuesday, available to stream the next day

HGTV/Warner Bros. Discovery Description: “[C]harismatic Texas real estate agent Noel Collier will flex her specialty of helping clients with the most wildly unique property requests find their dream homes in the new HGTV series Extreme Buyers Club (Hit + Run).”

“During the eight-episode season, she’ll step into each buyer’s surprising—and sometimes shocking—world to experience how they live and then scour the market for out-of-the-box listings that fit their unprecedented wish list,” the description tells potential viewers. “Whether a recent divorcée seeking acreage for dozens of llamas, a ghost-obsessed couple searching for a haunted home, or a professional mermaid needing lots of water, no house hunt will prove too extreme for Noel.”