Love Island USA Season 8 Episode 33 Recap For Friday July 10, 2026: Our Final Four.

Welcome to Day 29 of Love Island USA, everyone! We have officially arrived at the penultimate episode of the season. Tonight, Day 30, marks the grand finale of our unforgettable summer in paradise out here in Fiji.

Tonight’s episode subjected the islanders to the infamous, messy food-swapping challenge and a bittersweet family-style dinner. However, their ultimate fate remained entirely sealed by the American public. The public narrowed the final six couples down to the final four pairs competing for the grand prize of $100,000.

The Weight of the Family Verdict

The episode immediately returned to the heavy aftermath of Day 28’s Family Day—specifically the intensely standoff between Melanie and Sincere. While most couples enjoyed pure bliss, both families forced Sincere to navigate a moral correction.

“I’m going to fix everything. I want you in my life. I don’t care how much evolution or changing or making up it’s going to take. I’m gonna do it,” Sincere promised.

Melanie stood firm on her previous ultimatum. His path to redemption required him to entirely repair his reputation not only with her, but also with her protective mother, Zoila. She reasserted that if he felt incapable of carrying that promise, he should do what was best for himself. In this case, he should end the connection immediately.

The high-stakes chat concluded with a heavy embrace and a kiss to her temple.

“I think hearing it from his parents, hearing it from my parents, is showing how bad this is,” Melanie admitted in her confessional. “…Every day that we’re in here, he keeps seeing how bad it is. I will say, I do love that. Even though I like him, I don’t feel bad for him.”

From across the garden, Dylan observed the interaction and voiced his skepticism to Kenzie. He argued that Melanie was letting the families cloud her judgment. In addition, her relatives had treated Sincere far too harshly.

Melanie retreated to the daybeds to confide to Aniya.

“He’s saying all the right things, but something was just off with him,” Melanie said.

Concurrently, Sincere debriefed with Bryce, who expressed genuine sadness that the pair had been denied the celebratory bonding moments the rest of the Villa experienced.

“How do you feel with everything? Disregarding how he’s feeling. Just solely you,” Aniya said.

“I don’t know… I’m trying to stay strong for our connection. He’s just going through it in his head,” Melanie said.

Despite the monumental friction, Sincere doubled down on their long-term potential during his own confessional.

“Melanie’s not only who I want to share my life with outside of the Villa, but I want to experience so many other things with Melanie, too,” he said, adding that their trajectory would ultimately make for a crazy love story.

Meanwhile, Aniya and Carl went to the Speakeasy to process their own family visit. Carl labeled the experience emotionally charged in the absolute best way. Aniya, smiling cheek to cheek, confirmed that her family completely obsessed over him.

Across the Villa, the remaining couples mirrored that exact joy, universally celebrating the total approval of their respective families.

However, as the lights went out in the bedroom, Dylan told Carl that if he were in Sincere’s position, he would seriously question whether he wanted the endless hassle of proving his worth to Melanie’s family. He warned that the pressure would only intensify once they transitioned to the outside world.

Morning Reassurance and the Final Messy Challenge

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 833 — Pictured: (l-r) Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Trinity Celeste Tatum — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

By morning, the Villa returned to its sweetest tradition as the men prepared breakfast and delivered it directly to the girls.

Over on the pink couches, Melanie and Sincere attempted to visualize a harmonious future.

“I want to have a moment where we can have, genuinely, our families combine and have a good time and it not be this,” Melanie said.

Watching their dynamic unfold, Bryce, Trinity, and Aniya kept a protective eye on the couple.

“As long as she’s happy, I’m happy,” Trinity said.

Sincere stated that Melanie’s high standards actively motivated him, comparing it to his athletic background.

“This is what we’re gonna do. This is how we’re gonna fix it, and you’re gonna run better,” Sincere said.

The romance was cut short by a text chime:

“Islanders, get ready to bag a bargain in today’s mouthwatering couples challenge. Check me out!”

The announcement marked the final, highly anticipated annual tradition: the infamous, food-swapping gauntlet. In Check Me Out, each couple received a grocery list featuring stomach-churning items ranging from sardines and mushroom soup to baked beans, mayonnaise, ketchup, and pickled eggs.

Operating in shifts, one partner had to navigate the supermarket aisles, retrieve the items using strictly their mouths, and transport them to a scale before swapping places. The second phase included transferring the items down a heavily lubricated, incredibly slippery pathway one by one.

A Bittersweet Feast and a Crunchy Elimination

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 833 — Pictured: (l-r) Aniya Harvey, Trinity Celeste Tatum — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The islanders received their evening instructions back at the Villa,

“Islanders, who is still hungry? Tonight you will all enjoy a take-out dinner. Family style. Please go and get ready.”

While preparing in the bathroom, Sincere confessed to KC that family means a lot to him. He expressed disappointment over how the visits unfolded while acknowledging the massive uphill battle required to rebuild trust with Melanie’s family. As the girls put the finishing touches on their looks, Melanie grew deeply sentimental.

“I’m gonna miss y’all. I feel like it’s gonna be so quiet without y’all,” she admitted to the girls.

The final six couples emerged into the garden to discover a massive, beautifully catered Chinese food spread laid out across a long rectangular table. Sitting directly across from their partners, the islanders dug in. They shared nostalgic memories of their six-week transformation. Melanie noted that her greatest triumph in the Villa was learning to trust the process and fully step out of her shell.

The beautiful atmosphere shifted instantly at the sound of the ultimate text chime:

“Islanders, America has been voting for the four couples they want to see in the finale.”

A secondary chime delivered the fatal blow:

“The couples with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island tonight.”

Returning from the final commercial break of the evening, narrator Iain Stirling set the high-stakes stage with his signature wit,

“It’s crunch time for our islanders. Quite literally. One by one, the couples will break open their fortune cookies to reveal if they’re going to the finale or have to leave the Villa immediately. Mine said, ‘On Monday, you’ll have to seek new employment.’”

The elimination commenced with Aniya and Carl. The pair had experienced a whirlwind after Carl was initially dumped when Aniya chose KC at the Casa Amor recoupling. This left her vulnerable when KC pivoted to Tierra. Following a spectacular return inside a cake, Carl successfully rekindled their flame.

They cracked their cookie to read the verdict: “Aniya and Carl, the best is yet to come. Congratulations, you made it to the finals.” Stunned, the pair burst into celebrations.

“Oh my f—… I was not expecting that,” Aniya gasped.

Day-one power couple Trinity and Bryce stepped up next, cracking their fortune to absolute safety: “Trinity and Bryce, your future is looking bright. Congratulations. You made it to the final.”

The high stakes intensified as day-one mainstays Sincere and Melanie reached for their cookie. Despite enduring what social media platform X had deemed an incredibly volatile six-week journey, their massive fan base pulled through: “Melanie and Sincere, fortune is smiling on you. Congratulations, you made it to the finale.”

As Melanie wept tears of pure relief in the arms of Aniya and Trinity, KC clapped Sincere on the back: “They didn’t boot your a—.”

The Final Shockwave

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 833 — Pictured: (l-r) Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Tierra Davis, Kayda Reese Bosse, Carl Schmidt — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

With three spots locked in, only one single position remained in the grand finale, leaving three couples vulnerable: Kenzie and Dylan, Tierra and KC, and Kayda and Zach.

Kenzie and Dylan, who had been locked in since their meeting in Casa Amor, cracked their fortune cookie to reveal their journey had reached its conclusion: “Kenzie and Dylan, your journey ends here. But your greatest adventure awaits.”

The girls instantly enveloped a graceful Kenzie in a massive group hug.

“I’m happy. I already won, I feel like,” Kenzie smiled.

The final slot came down to a standoff between Tierra & KC and Kayda & Zach. The final two couples cracked their fortune cookies simultaneously.

Tierra and KC read their message first: “Tierra and KC, your villa chapter is far from over. But your love story is finished.”

Because Tierra and KC had fallen just short of the final four, Kayda and Zach verified their spectacular safety by reading their own fortune: “Kayda and Zach, exciting times await. Congratulations. You’ve made it to the finale.”

Our penultimate episode closes with our official Final Four Couples:

Melanie and Sincere Aniya and Carl Trinity and Bryce Kayda and Zach

Tonight, the ultimate milestone arrives. The production team closes the voting gates, and the final four must stand before America. They will discover who will win the crown of Love Island USA champions and claim the life-altering $100,000 grand prize!

The final four are set, and the grand finale is officially here. Tune in tonight as the winners are crowned exclusively on Peacock.