Darius Rucker Announces His Retirement from Country Music: ‘What am I Doing?’

Country music star Darius Rucker, 60, announced his retirement plan after more than 30 years in the business.

The “Wagon Wheel” hitmaker revealed on “The Dan Patrick Show” on July 17 that he only has two years left in the tank before he retires.

“I played 110 shows last year… what am I doing?” he said to podcast host Dan Patrick before mapping out his plans on air.

“[I’m retiring] in two years. I might. I’ve been really looking at it. I still like making records and playing and everything, but I’m really starting to be at home a lot,” Rucker said before emphasizing, “I like being at home a lot.”

The “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” artist, who has won three Grammy Awards, added that when he takes the stage for his last hurrah, it’s going to be bigger — and better — than any show fans have already experienced.

Darius Rucker Maps Out Plans for His Last Tour

“I’m looking at maybe doing a tour — one more big Hootie thing, and calling it,” he said as he referred to his nickname growing up, which later became part of his band’s name, Hootie & the Blowfish.

Rucker, a South Carolina native from Charleston, added that his last show ever will be at the Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. — the same city where he co-founded Hootie & the Blowfish with his bandmates and college friends, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld.

The county music star emphasized that because of how special Columbia is to him, he won’t have his career end any other way. “We have to finish at Williams-Brice Stadium,” Rucker said. “Our last show, when we say we’re done, it’s gotta be at Williams-Brice Stadium.”

Rucker, who relocated to London, England, in January 2025, hasn’t shared where his home base will be after his retirement, but we’re willing to bet it might be back in the Carolinas.

When the country music star announced his move to the U.K. last year, he praised the Carolinas as his “home” — and emphasized that no matter what, the Lowcountry South always will.

“I’ve been a traveling musician all my life. I’m living in London while working on some new music and playing some shows,” Rucker said in an Instagram statement at the time. “Always been on the bucket list — but don’t get it twisted y’all … nothing will ever replace the Carolinas and it is still home. Thanks for believing in me and supporting my music wherever we make it! Love y’all!”

Darius Rucker’s Notable Honors

Since the start of his country music career in 1994, when he and Hootie & the Blowfish released their debut album, Cracked Rear View, Rucker has become one of the genre’s most successful artists.

In 2009, Rucker won New Artist of the Year at the CMAs after releasing his first solo album, Back to Then, in 2008. In 2012, he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry — an honor not many country artists have been able to achieve. He even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Although time is ticking for his active country music career, Rucker is currently on his Songs of Summer tour through August 1. He has not yet revealed a tour schedule for what will soon be his last one ever.



