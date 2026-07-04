Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s ‘Ironclad’ Prenup Details Emerge, Including a Special Clause: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married after exchanging vows before a star-studded guest list at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

As the excitement surrounding their lavish wedding continues, attention has shifted to the couple’s rumored prenuptial agreement, which recent reports have described as “ironclad.”

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly addressed the matter, new details have emerged about the reported agreement, including one major concession.

What Could Be Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Prenuptial Agreement?

The Daily Mail reported that the former “The Voice” mentor and the NFL superstar had signed an extensive 40-page prenuptial agreement before getting married.

The said agreement is believed to be extensive, given the scale of Swift and Kelce’s combined wealth.

Manhattan-based divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman shared her thoughts on what the couple’s prenuptial agreement would likely look like.

“I think the prenup is actually going to be a pretty simple document – what’s his right now will be his and what’s hers is hers,” Newman told the Daily Mail.

The attorney further explained that assets acquired before the marriage would likely remain separate, while jointly purchased assets using both of their names, such as a home, would be handled differently. “They’d both get back what they put in plus any appreciation,” she added.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Prenup Could Have a Special Clause

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

The outlet also suggested that Swift and Kelce’s rumored prenuptial agreement may include a privacy clause.

The provision could reportedly prevent either party from publicly discussing aspects of their relationship in the event of a separation. The speculation is partly fueled by Swift’s long history of drawing inspiration from her personal experiences for her songwriting.

Newman also stressed that Swift and Kelce’s future earnings would likely stay separate, “unless they decide to do something together in some capacity.”

The reported prenuptial agreement has also put Swift and Kelce’s respective fortunes in the spotlight.

Swift, who joined the billionaire ranks before tying the knot, has an estimated net worth of more than $2 billion. The outlet noted that her music catalogue alone generates over $250 million, plus over $100 million in film deals.

On the other hand, Kelce reportedly earned more than $100 million during his NFL career, in addition to his other endorsement deals and “New Heights” podcast.

Taylor Swift’s Dad ‘Quietly Helped’ With Prenup – Report

Getty Taylor Swift and Scott Swift

Meanwhile, Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice reported that Swift’s father, Scott Swift, quietly helped oversee the couple’s ironclad prenuptial agreement.

“Scott is the definition of a great father,” a source told the outlet. “He’s spent his entire adult life protecting Taylor while giving her the freedom to become the biggest star in the world. He’s always there, but never in the spotlight.”

The insider added, “When you’re dealing with nearly $2 billion in combined assets, a prenup isn’t a sign of mistrust. It’s smart business.”

Sources also revealed that both Swift and Kelce are supportive of the agreement and Scott’s role in it.

“Taylor has romance in her heart, and Scott has business in his head,” the tipster added. “The prenup isn’t about preparing for failure—it’s about protecting everything they’ve built.”