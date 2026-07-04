What Time Is ‘The Great American Block Party 250’? How to Watch Live on CBS & Paramount+

Millions of Americans are expected to tune in on the Fourth of July for “The Great American Block Party 250,” a live primetime special celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

The nationwide event will air Saturday, July 4, on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Nischelle Turner, the special will feature live performances, celebrations from across the country and what organizers are calling the largest fireworks display in history.

How to Watch ‘The Great American Block Party 250’

“The Great American Block Party 250” airs Saturday, July 4, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Viewers without traditional cable can also stream the special live through Fubo and DIRECTV, both of which carry CBS in many markets and offer free trials for eligible new subscribers.

The celebration will also stream on Paramount+, giving viewers another way to watch the event live.

‘The Great American Block Party 250’ Features Major Musical Performances and Live Reports

The live broadcast will originate from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., while also highlighting celebrations taking place nationwide.

The entertainment lineup includes performances by Zac Brown Band, Jon Batiste, Goo Goo Dolls and The War and Treaty.

The special will also feature performances from America 250 concerts in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, including appearances by Queen Latifah, The Roots and Jill Scott.

CBS News correspondent Kelly O’Grady will contribute to the coverage from Washington, D.C. In New York City, correspondent Lilia Luciano will report on the latest surrounding the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding from Madison Square Garden, while correspondent Rob Marciano will broadcast live from the historic Fraunces Tavern in lower Manhattan.

In addition to the musical performances, viewers will see celebrations from several cities and landmarks across the United States, including Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Charleston, New York City, Philadelphia, Mount Rushmore, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota.

The evening concludes with a fireworks display over Washington, D.C., which organizers have described as the largest fireworks show in history.