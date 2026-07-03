4th of July Concerts on TV 2026: The Rundown on the Performers

America is ready to celebrate its 250th anniversary this 4th of July. That means we are going to see some big celebrations, with the stars coming out in full force for multiple concerts that will be televised this Fourth of July holiday weekend. For those avoiding the heat and enjoying the holiday at home, we have a rundown of who’s performing and where to watch your favorite artists, from Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton to Zac Brown Band and Noah Kahan.

July 3rd Concerts

We are kicking off the Fourth of July weekend with some events taking place on Friday, July 3. Those events are:

“ A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration ” – This will be broadcast and streamed live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on PBS stations nationwide, on American Forces Network, and on YouTube starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. It’s hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro with appearances by Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna. This will feature performances by Trace Adkins, Alan Jackson, Kool and the Gang, Patti LaBelle, Chicago, Angel Blue, Loren Allred, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the cast of Broadway’s “Just in Time.” The concert finale will feature a live fireworks show over George Washington’s Mount Vernon home.

This will be broadcast and streamed live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on PBS stations nationwide, on American Forces Network, and on YouTube starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. It’s hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro with appearances by Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna. This will feature performances by Trace Adkins, Alan Jackson, Kool and the Gang, Patti LaBelle, Chicago, Angel Blue, Loren Allred, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the cast of Broadway’s “Just in Time.” The concert finale will feature a live fireworks show over George Washington’s Mount Vernon home. “Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show” – This event will be live-streamed from Times Square and will include ball drops, like New Year’s Eve. Performers include Mary J. Bilge, Brad Paisley, and NE-YO. The event starts at 9 p.m. ET, and will be hosted by Jim Gaffigan.

– This event will be live-streamed from Times Square and will include ball drops, like New Year’s Eve. Performers include Mary J. Bilge, Brad Paisley, and NE-YO. The event starts at 9 p.m. ET, and will be hosted by Jim Gaffigan. “Disney Celebrates America” – This is a 24-hour, multi-platform broadcast taking place on ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live, ESPN, and ABC Owned Television Stations. It will be led by David Muir and will kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET on July 3 and run through July 4 at 11:00 p.m. ET. Programming for this 24-hour event includes “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash,” “50 States in 50 Weeks: America The Beautiful,” and “Wonders of America.” Performers include Brandi Carlile, The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime, and Tim McGraw.

July 4th Concerts

The fun, fireworks, and performances continue on Saturday, with these events:

“America’s Block Party” – This is a live concert taking place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will be streamed live online. This event will be hosted by Queen Latifah and feature music from Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and The Smashing Pumpkins. The gates open at 3 p.m. PT, and the show starts at 6 p.m. PT.

– This is a live concert taking place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will be streamed live online. This event will be hosted by Queen Latifah and feature music from Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and The Smashing Pumpkins. The gates open at 3 p.m. PT, and the show starts at 6 p.m. PT. “The Great American Block Party 250” – This will be hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and ET co-host Nischelle Turner. This will be a three-hour live broadcast taking viewers coast-to-coast for concerts and performances. It all ends with the biggest fireworks show in history over the skies of Washington, D.C. It airs from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7. Performances include Jill Scott, Zac Brown Band, Goo Goo Dolls, The Roots, Jon Batiste, and The War and Treaty.

– This will be hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and ET co-host Nischelle Turner. This will be a three-hour live broadcast taking viewers coast-to-coast for concerts and performances. It all ends with the biggest fireworks show in history over the skies of Washington, D.C. It airs from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7. Performances include Jill Scott, Zac Brown Band, Goo Goo Dolls, The Roots, Jon Batiste, and The War and Treaty. “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” – This will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET. The event promises one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the country, set to a live score by the Nashville Symphony. We have performances lined up from The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime, and Tim McGraw.

– This will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET. The event promises one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the country, set to a live score by the Nashville Symphony. We have performances lined up from The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime, and Tim McGraw. “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” – This two-hour event begins at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC and Peacock. It’s hosted by “AGT” host Terry Crews and will include performances by Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey, and Blake Shelton. The night will end with a 27-minute fireworks show accompanied by a soundtrack “inspired by the enduring spirit of America” and “reimagines the iconic sounds of more than 50 years of beloved summer classics.” “The Voice” Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy will be providing her vocals while the fireworks light up the sky.