‘Yellowstone’ Stars Tease Beth and Kayce Reunion Crossover Ahead of ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2

Could Beth Dutton and Kayce Dutton reunite on screen again? Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are giving “Yellowstone” fans reason to believe it could happen. Following the dramatic season 1 finales of the franchise’s newest spinoffs, “Marshals” and “Dutton Ranch,” both actors addressed the possibility of crossing paths with Luke Grimes again and made it clear they would welcome the opportunity.

The comments come after both series ended their debut seasons with storylines that could naturally bring the remaining members of the Dutton family back together.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Address Possible ‘Yellowstone’ Reunion

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Speaking with TV Insider, Reilly and Hauser were asked whether the similar endings of “Marshals” and “Dutton Ranch” were intentionally setting up a crossover.

The season 1 finale of “Marshals” saw Kayce Dutton’s son, Tate, unknowingly board a plane to Texas with season villain Tom Weaver. Weeks later, the season 1 finale of “Dutton Ranch” ended with Beth and Rip’s adopted son, Carter, being kidnapped by a cartel in Texas.

When asked whether the matching cliffhangers were connected, Reilly simply smiled and replied, “Maybe.”

Although she stopped short of confirming a crossover, Hauser said he would gladly reunite with Grimes.

“What I will say is I’d love to work with Luke. We saw him in New York for the Upfronts, Kelly and I both, and I just love him, man. I miss him,” Hauser told the outlet.

“I miss him too,” Reilly added.

Hauser continued, “I love people that we’ve worked with over the years in Yellowstone, but the fact that he’s on his show and we’re on this show, if there’s a way to somewhere down the road do something special where he comes and visits us or if we go to Montana, great.”

Kelly Reilly Says Beth Dutton Misses Her Brother

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Reilly said a reunion would make sense not only for viewers but also for Beth’s character.

“Go find our sons,” she said before adding, “…I think Beth misses her brother, so I would love that to happen.”

The actress also reflected on the close relationships the cast built during the original series.

“And we were all very close. Wes Bentley, who played Jamie, Kelsey [Asbille], who played Monica Dutton. We were a family, and we miss them very much. So the more we can get back in, that’s what we’re fighting for, Cole and I. Where we get our wishes, we would love to have as many back in our world.”

While Jamie Dutton died during the “Yellowstone” series finale and Monica Dutton died from cancer in the premiere of “Marshals,” other familiar faces from the original series remain part of the expanding franchise. Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty both reprised their roles in “Marshals.”

‘Marshals’ and ‘Dutton Ranch’ Set Up Future Storylines

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The finales of both spinoffs left major questions heading into their second seasons.

“Marshals,” which follows Kayce Dutton as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, ended with Tate in danger after unknowingly traveling to Texas with the season’s primary antagonist.

Meanwhile, “Dutton Ranch” concluded with Beth, Rip and Carter building a new cattle business in Rio Paloma, Texas before Carter was abducted by a cartel.

The parallel endings left both families in Texas at the same time, prompting speculation that the two stories might eventually intersect.

Want to catch up on “Marshals” and “Dutton Ranch”? Both series are available to stream on Paramount+.