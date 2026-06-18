‘Dutton Ranch’ Spoiler: Shock as Surprising Character Departs Show

If you haven’t yet watched the latest episode of “Dutton Ranch,” the popular “Yellowstone” spin-off that is currently airing on Paramount+, then you won’t be aware that there’s been a shocking departure already despite the series only being six episodes in. The show, which had something of a rocky road with a major behind-the-scenes shake-up before its premiere, has had plenty of twists and turns so far, just like its predecessor.

The latest episode —”A Cowboy Saint” — ends in one of the most surprising ways, with a key character leaving the show in brutal fashion not long after first being introduced to viewers. It is a bold move from a franchise that has established a reputation for killing off characters in an unflinching manner.

Spoiler Warning: This article includes details about the above episode.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Kills off Character In Episode Six

Much of the action of the latest episode centers on Chet, the ranch hand played by Hart Dentn. Originally the foreman of 10 Petal Ranch, he saw himself demoted back down to a ranch hand following the arrival of Cole Hauser’s Rip. Chet didn’t last long at the Texas ranch, with Rip choosing to fire him after a series of confrontations with the other employees.

Now the Chet problem has been fixed more permanently. The episode sees Chet encounter Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) who has recently left rehab and returned to 10 Petal Ranch. One of Beulah Jackson’s (Annette Bening) sons, he is reckless and has proven to be something of an unpredictable presence on “Dutton Rand.”

After some encouragement from Rob-Will, Chet returns to the ranch armed with a gun, intending to seek his revenge. He shoots Beulah’s eldest son Joaquin, portrayed by Juan Pablo Raba, but is shot dead with a bullet to the head by the enigmatic Miguel (Berto Colón) before he can finish the job.

Chet’s death ends an arc that proves beyond doubt that the new world that Beth and Rip have entered is not the idyllic Texan home they may have hoped and demonstrates that 10 Petal Ranch is full of danger.

What Chet’s Death Means for ‘Dutton Ranch’

Play

Chet’s exit from the show isn’t just a shocking moment to leave fans but also gives some clues to the dark history of 10 Petal Ranch. His death and the interactions he shares with Rob-Will offer a small piece of a much larger puzzle about exactly what is going on at the ranch and what Beulah is up to.

It also helps to ratchet up the tension ahead of a foreshadowed showdown between Rip and Rob-Will that has been building throughout the series while also acting as a reminder that anything can happen in this franchise.

As “Yellowstone” producer David Glasser explained before the series began airing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “These shows always, for us, are a lot of dead bodies, a lot of people getting shot, a lot of crazy stuff happening, and just when you think we can’t turn it up a notch, we do.”