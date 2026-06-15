Paul Wesley Jokingly Throws Shade at Paramount+ Over Captain Kirk ‘Star Trek’ Spin-Off

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is moving full speed ahead toward its next chapter, but honestly, it seems like the conversation around Captain Kirk might be running just as fast as the series itself. With Season 4 set to premiere on July 23, 2026, fans are already looking ahead, asking a familiar question: is a Kirk-focused spin-off actually going to happen, or is it still stuck in that long list of “maybe someday” projects?

Yep, let’s be real; this is one of those situations where the excitement is clearly there, but the official confirmation is still missing in action.

Kirk’s Story Keeps Expanding, Even Without a Green Light

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has been carefully building toward the early timeline of the original series era, and that includes introducing a younger Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk. The way the show has been handling that transition has naturally fueled speculation about what comes next.

The spin-off, rumored to be titled “Star Trek: Year One,” is said to come from “Strange New Worlds” showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. The idea is to bridge the gap between Captain Pike’s command and Kirk stepping into his full five-year mission… basically filling in one of the most iconic turning points in sci-fi television history.

And honestly, it’s easy to see why fans are already invested. The groundwork is there. The character trajectory is there. It seems like the only thing missing is the official “go” button.

But for now, that button hasn’t been pressed.

Paul Wesley’s ‘Lost My Phone Number’ Moment Says a Lot

Paramount Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4, Episode 2 Preview

At a FanX Comic Convention in Indianapolis on June 11, 2026, during a “The Vampire Diaries” panel, Wesley addressed the spin-off chatter in a way that was both playful and very on-brand for long-running franchise speculation.

According to Collider, he joked:

“[Paramount+] lost my phone number.”

And yep, that line basically sums up the current situation in the most low-key way possible.

He didn’t stop there, though. Wesley added:

“We always talk about how we’d love to do a spin-off, and if they, if we get the phone call, we’ll do it. But we haven’t got the phone call yet.”

So the message is pretty clear. The interest is mutual, the enthusiasm is there, but the actual decision-making side hasn’t caught up yet.

What stands out is how consistent Wesley has been about this.

Back in 2023, he told CinemaBlend:

“If anybody called me and whenever ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ had its run, things were over, and they said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do a version of TOS,’ I’d jump on a heartbeat. Of course, I would. I’m having such a blast playing this character. I love it.”

Honestly, that kind of energy matters. It’s not a one-off tease or a vague maybe; it’s a steady openness that keeps the door wide open if the opportunity lands.

Franchise Uncertainty is Slowing Things Down, Not Interest

Behind the scenes, things are a bit more complicated. The fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” along with the second and final season of “Starfleet Academy,” are expected in 2027.

After that, rumors suggest development on new “Star Trek” series has been paused while Paramount was working through its merger with Skydance. Add in a possible merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, and things get even crazier.

And in an industry where mergers can shift priorities overnight, it’s not surprising that things are in a holding pattern. It seems like everything is paused just long enough to figure out what the next phase of the franchise actually looks like.

Still, the fan interest hasn’t slowed down at all. If anything, it’s the opposite. The more uncertainty there is, the more people are revisiting what a Kirk-centered spin-off could bring to the table.

And that’s where Wesley’s comments land so well. They’re not dramatic or defensive… they’re just honest. He’s ready if the call comes, but he’s not pretending that call has happened.

An Unknown Future For All ‘Star Trek’ Series

Paramount Ethan Peck as Spock, Melanie Scrofano as Batel, Jess Bush as Chapel, Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, and Dan Jeanotte as Sam Kirk in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 3, Episode 10 “New Life and New Civilizations” Paramount Rebecca Romijn as Una, Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, and Melissa Navia as Ortegas in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 3, Episode 10 “New Life and New Civilizations”

So where does that leave things? Right in that classic “Star Trek” space of anticipation, possibility, and waiting for the next big move. Yep, let’s be real; that’s kind of part of the franchise DNA at this point.

For now, fans will keep watching “Strange New Worlds,” keep speculating about “Year One,” and keep an eye on Paramount+ for any sign that the phone finally rings.

And if Wesley’s joking is any indication, he’s not changing his number anytime soon.