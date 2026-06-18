The Most Shocking ‘Jeopardy!’ Answer of All Time Has an Unexpected Ken Jennings Connection

The answer now considered the most shocking in “Jeopardy!” history remains one of the show’s most talked-about moments, especially because of its link to series host, Ken Jennings.

The current host of the long-running question and answer series was recently ranked at the top of a list of the most shocking ‘Jeopardy!” answers in the series history. What did he say? Here are the details.

Ken Jennings’ Wrong Answer Left Alex Trebek in Stiches

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In a list ranked by Entertainment Weekly of the Most Shocking ‘Jeopardy!” Answers, current series host, Ken Jennings, came in at the top. Jennings holds the records for the longest regular-season winning streak with 74 consecutive wins and the highest regular-season winnings of $2,520,700.

During his winning streak, beloved show host Alex Trebek provided Jennings with the answer, “This term for a long-handled gardening tool can also mean an immoral pleasure seeker.”

Jennings replied, “What’s a hoe.” This response caused both Trebek and the audience to burst into laughter.

He responded, “They teach you that in school in Utah, huh?” However, the response was not “hoe” but rather, “rake.”

EW shared that Jennings referenced his gaffe while hosting a June 2025 episode of the game show. Once again, a contestant asked “What is a hoe?” in response to a question, Jennings remarked, “It seems like ‘What is a hoe?’ is never correct out here.”

Ken Jennings Had All The Makings of a ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion

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According to Britannica, Ken Jennings always admitted to being interested in facts.

He called himself a “sponge” for information. Jennings added, “[The] library would never let you take home the books I wanted to read the most. I got annoyed that I couldn’t check out reference books.”

Additionally, Jennings said, he was “a weirdly curious kid who remembered stuff. I was a pretty solid 10-year-old Trivial Pursuit player.”

He auditioned for “Jeopardy!” in 2003. At the time, the series had a rule that winners could not appear more than five times in a row. However, by the time he made his first appearance, that rule was changed and contestants could play until they lost.

Jennings would ultimately win 74 consecutive games. In total, he earned $2.52M.

Per The New York Times, in December 2024, Jennings was stumped by the answer, “Most of this firm’s 70,000 seasonal white-collar employees work only four months a year.” He responded, “FedEx.” The correct answer was “H&R Block.”

He told the newspaper, “I do my own taxes. “I would have never thought of taxes.”

“The woman next to me just knew it immediately,” he added. “I could hear her little light pen writing, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, she knows this.’ And I had no idea.”

He said of his time on the TV game show, “You come to realize that it’s not about you. They’re just watching some TV game show version of you for 22 minutes. I watched myself on TV and thought, ‘Wow, Ken’s doing really good.”‘

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights in syndication.