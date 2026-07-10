Dan Trachtenberg’s ‘Freddy the 13th’ Animated Horror/Comedy Scares Up Perfectly Cursed Release Date

Move over, Jason Voorhees, there’s a new IP taking up residency on your beloved slasher holiday. Popular director Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Predator: Badlands”) will adapt Yehudi Mercado’s 2025 graphic novel “Freddy the 13th” into a delightfully family-friendly scarefest. The script remains in “untitled” territory, and no cast is yet attached to the film.

The horror comedy animated film was first announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2026. “I’ve spent most of my career making movies that parents probably shouldn’t show their kids,” Trachtenberg shared the reveal on Instagram. “I’m finally making one…they…can…?” Deadline then confirmed the project as part of Paramount Animation. Trachtenberg and Mercado will co-direct the film.

‘Freddy the 13th’ Arrives For Halloween Season

It’s never too early to get ready for a perfectly scary Halloween season release. Trachtenberg’s “Freddy the 13th” adaptation arrives Friday, October 13, 2028.

Mercado also took a moment to share his excitement about working with Trachtenberg. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to work with Dan Trachtenberg. Never mind that I’m older than him; the sentiment still stands,” he also wrote on Instagram. I’m incredibly excited to have found a team crazy enough to want to make an animated horror-comedy for the whole family. Most of all, I’m grateful I never gave up on my dreams.”

Yehudi Mercado’s “Freddy the 13th” tells the story of Freddy VanWinkle, who “chased every passion from morning to night,” reads page three of the graphic novel. “A skater, a gamer, a cereal chef, too — Each plan fell apart… yet he always pushed through.” While his 12 siblings achieved great success in more society-forward careers, Freddy “just vlogged about Halloween things.”

Along with his niece Lola, nephew Logan and prize-winning hound Lochlan, Freddy is stalked by a ghoul named Nighty Night during vacation. While at a carnival, he rams a bumper car into the night demon, killing it. Its powers then transfer into Freddy, who becomes Crazy Uncle Freddy. Lola and Logan race to save themselves, but also their poor uncle.

Given that it’s a Paramount Pictures release, the “Freddy the 13th” adaptation will make its debut on Paramount+ following its theatrical release.

Dan Trachtenberg Readies Slew of Animated Features

The director signed a three-year deal with Paramount Animation in early 2026. He will develop animated features with producing partner Ben Rosenblatt. “As a kid, I remember seeing the Paramount logo and dreaming of the epic adventure that would follow,” he told Deadline. “Now to have the opportunity to bring new huge and emotional stories to giant screens is literally a dream come true.”

He added, “Ben and I cannot wait to join Dana, Josh, Don, and the entire Paramount team in pursuing our shared vision of making Paramount once again the apex of cinema.”

Trachtenberg is no stranger to animation. Previously, he helmed “Predator: Killer of Killers” for 20th Century Animation. It debuted on Disney+ and Hulu in the summer of 2025.