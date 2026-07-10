PHOTOS: Josh Duhamel Sells $3 Million Los Angeles Home Amid Move to ‘Doomsday Cabin’

Josh Duhamel has officially said goodbye to Los Angeles.

The “Safe Haven” star found a buyer for his $3 million Los Angeles mansion, according to Zillow Gone Wild, amid his move to Minnesota, where he built a “doomsday cabin.”

Duhamel’s California Home

Less than two weeks after Duhamel listed his Encino estate, the “Shotgun Wedding” star has found a buyer.

The 53-year-old actor — who shares son Axl with ex-wife Fergie, and two children, Shepherd and Rocca, with wife Audra Mari — originally purchased that California home for $2.65 million in 2017, according to Realtor.com.

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house was originally built in 1962 and features a mid-century modern exterior, though the interior has undergone extensive renovation in recent years.

“It’s rare to find a property that flawlessly combines dramatic architecture, modern updates and total privacy,” the home’s listing agent, Thomas Atamian, told the outlet. “The defining feature of this home is its positioning. It captures breathtaking jetliner and mountain views from almost every angle. It’s an absolute standout offering in a premier location.”

The completely open concept living space overlooks the beautifully manicured backyard through wall-to-wall sliding doors. The property sits on more than a third of an acre and features a pool, spa, fire pit, and built-in barbecue. With 3300 square feet of living space, the home was fit for Duhamel’s growing family.

It’s unclear whether Duhamel and Mari intend to maintain a California home base or if they plan to permanently move into their remote Minnesota cabin.

Doomsday Cabin

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Duhamel — who grew up in North Dakota — previously opened up about his desire to get back to his roots.

“I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again. Fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted,” he told People in August 2025.

Duhamel purchased a plot of land nearly two decades ago and custom-built his “doomsday cabin” in recent years.

“I’m really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology, to do the basic things to provide for my family,” he said at the time. “We’re at a place now where it feels done. It’s completely livable now.”

In 2023, the actor gave podcast host Graham Besinger a tour of the property. The more than 50-acre property features multiple wells, food storage, and outdoorsman gear. Duhamel even learned how to hunt in order to be prepared to provide for his family.

“We lose our cellphones, and we all lose our [expletive] minds,” he told Besinger. “I just want a place where I could just get away to until things get back to normal,” he said, referring to a potential natural disaster or another Great Depression.

The Minnesota property is a far cry from the luxury home Duhamel has sold in California. Surely there is no custom sauna in the yard.