HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Reveals the Health Issue That Led to Her Daughter’s Surgery

Jasmine Roth is opening up about the health issue that led to her daughter Darla’s surgery. The HGTV star detailed the difficult journey to getting answers and revealed how her daughter is doing following the procedure.

Jasmine Roth Reveals the Health Issue That Led to Daughter Darla’s Surgery

On June 19, Roth took to Instagram to share more details about her daughter Darla’s health struggles.

“For those following along for awhile, here’s an update on baby Darla’s sleep struggles,” Roth wrote. “And why she had to have surgery.”

She explained that her daughter has never successfully slept through the night. “We’ve had sleep consultants, tried sleep training, tried cranial sacral therapy, worked with her pediatrician, and then eventually took her to the ENT in Utah a few weeks ago to make sure she didn’t have sleep apnea like our older daughter Hazel did.”

Roth continued, “The Utah ENT cleared her for tonsil or adenoid enlargement, but noted fluid behind her ear drum that he said could definitely be the reason for her poor sleep.”

The first approach involved a “strong 10 day dose of antibiotics to clear it,” Roth noted. She added, “Hopeful we could avoid needing to insert tubes.”

“She finished the antibiotics and on the last day we traveled to California for a few weeks so we could all be together while I was there for work,” the HGTV star noted. “As we landed, she started feeling really sick and ended up having a really high fever and was inconsolable.”

Despite a visit to urgent care, there wasn’t much that could be done and, since it was a weekend, they had to wait to see a doctor. Her husband took Darla to the pediatric ER in California, with Roth explaining, “She was more uncomfortable than she had ever been and was barely sleeping.”

Roth shared that while Darla was doing okay in the daytime, “the nights were hard and it was a countdown until we could see the pediatric ENT.”

The doctor “advised that she needed ear tubes to relieve her current discomfort but more importantly to make sure she doesn’t continue to have painful ear infections and fluid buildup that could cause long-term damage.”

The surgery took place on April 24, with Roth recalling the worry of seeing her baby following surgery with tubes and monitors. “All I could think when I saw her was ‘I hope we made the right decision.'”

Darla continued to recover from the procedure so there wasn’t an immediate improvement in her sleep.

“Over the next couple weeks we got back on a schedule, dropped a nap in the mornings, weaned completely off a bottle, started keeping her pacifier only in her crib … and started a 3 night sleep training program,” Roth explained.

She added, “And guess who’s sleeping through the night!?”

Fans Share Words of Support for Roth & Her Family

Roth’s fans flooded the comments section to share sweet words of support.

“Poor baby. My daughter had constant ear infections as a baby that were just awful,” one fan wrote. “They were like clockwork, every 6 weeks or so. It’s so hard to see them in such pain. Bless you sweet Darla❤️❤️.”

Another fan commented, “So happy she is feeling better. I went through this with my son and when we finally got him the surgery to put tubes in his ears he was sleeping through the night.”

“I’ll bet Darla is feeling better every day now that she’s getting the rest she needs,” another fan noted.

One commenter shared, “So glad sweet Darla is again healthy and sleeping all night. It’s scary and frustrating when our children are suffering.”