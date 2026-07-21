HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Update on Daughter’s Injury Following Scary Accident

Jasmine Roth is sharing an update on her daughter Darla’s injury, revealing how her youngest is doing after a scary fall in May left her needing seven stitches. See what the HGTV star said about the accident that prompted her to rush her toddler to the ER.

On July 20, Roth took to Instagram to share an update on Darla. “The coffee table has been moved to storage indefinitely … 💀💀,” she noted in the caption.

Roth added, “But in all seriousness, I wanted to share an update because so many people left such nice messages when I originally posted.”

The HGTV star shared a series of photos and a warning. “Time to share a little update on Darla’s eyebrow injury. And if you don’t like seeing blood, maybe skip this post,” she wrote.

Roth kicked things off with an introduction to Darla, her 1 year old, showing what her eyebrow looked like before she fell off their couch and hit her head on the coffee table on May 31.

The next image showed the very serious damage. “You guys, I’ve never seen anything like this,” she wrote. “I was so scared for her. Hazel was screaming because she was scared too but we had to act fast. Poor baby cried but was so brave.”

Roth continued, “I was home alone with both girls and since the cut wasn’t bleeding that much and she didn’t have any swelling or signs of a concussion, I decided to load them into the car and drive to the ER. It was very scary because we’ve never had an accident with the kids before.”

Roth went on to explain that Darla had seven stitches at the hospital.

“As a mom, I felt so bad for my baby. I had to be strong and she seemed to calm down just knowing I was there and wasn’t going to leave her,” Roth shared. “I kept telling her it was all going to be ok and I was half telling her and half telling myelf.”

The doctors painted a liquid bandage over the stitches that lasted a couple of weeks. “She was so brave!” Roth noted, sharing that when her daughter woke up from the anesthesia “she was back to her old self and there wasn’t any swelling or anything.”

As for Darla’s scar, Roth explained that it’s “nestled inside her eyebrow and the dermatologist recommended this scar tape to keep the sun off and to help it continue to heal.”

The HGTV star provided an updated photo of how the scar looks now, seven weeks later. “It’s still there, but much less noticeable,” she explained.

“Sharing this because this was one of the harder things I’ve been through as a mom,” Roth explained. “I felt (and still feel) so guilty that I let this happen and that she had to go through this.”

She continued, “Obviously it could have been way worse, but it was also a good wake up call for how quickly an accident can happen.”

“This parenting thing isn’t easy and it’s important to give ourselves grace when needed,” Roth added. “And a huge thank you for all the nice messages from when I originally posted this on my stories.”

Fans Share Similar Kid Accident Stories

Fans lit up the comments section with supportive messages for Roth, with many sharing stories about their kids having accidents.

“I’m glad she’s doing well. My son had a similar scar from running into a dining room chair,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “That IS scary! All my kids ended up with stitches of some kind or another when they were little.”

“I understand how you feel. When my son was about the same age he jumped off the sofa and fractured his foot. Accidents happen,” one fan shared. “You are a good mom! Glad she is doing better.”

Another fan noted, “Thank you for sharing. So happy the scar is barely noticeable. On all our coffee tables or anything that had an edge, we cut a pool noodle and stuck it around the edges — worked great.”

“That must’ve been terrifying!! So glad she’s doing so well and healing quickly!!” another fan wrote.