HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Darla Showing Off Her Independence

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is giving fans another sweet glimpse into life at home with her youngest daughter, Darla — and viewers can’t get enough of the toddler’s growing independence.

On Saturday, June 20, Roth shared a short video showing just how determined her second daughter has become as she learns to do things on her own.

Roth Shared the Cute and Funny Clip With Fans

In the clip, Darla stands carefully on a step stool in the bathroom, proudly using it to reach the sink like a big kid.

“You’re really high up,” Roth can be heard saying as she records the moment.

Darla then reaches for a pack of face wipes sitting on the counter, fully focused on completing her mission.

Roth reacts with amusement, saying, “you get mama’s stuff? Great,” as her daughter successfully grabs the wipes and smiles.

The HGTV star repeats, “great,” clearly amused by her daughter’s confidence and determination.

Roth captioned the post with humor and honesty about life with a strong-willed toddler, writing: “That second child energy! She’s so proud of herself and I know there’s no point in fighting it. 💛💛 Anybody else have a little one who just wants to do it all themselves? I see you tired parents everywhere!”

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Cute Clip

Fans quickly filled the comments with relatable stories and praise for Darla’s adorable personality, with many pointing out how quickly younger siblings tend to pick up independence by trying to keep up with older brothers and sisters.

“She’s getting so independent – so cute!” one follower wrote, while another added, “My second son came out of the womb thinking he could do anything his brother could.”

Others chimed in with similar experiences, joking about how “middles are definitely a handful,” while still celebrating the joyful chaos that comes with raising young children.

Roth shares Darla with her husband, Brett Roth, along with their older daughter Hazel, 6. She’s also set to welcome another baby girl.

The family often appears in Roth’s social media posts, where she documents both the sweet and challenging sides of parenting.

However, the lighthearted bathroom moment comes shortly after a more difficult family experience.

Darla Perviously Had a Scary Accident

Earlier this month, Roth revealed in her Instagram Stories that Darla had her first emergency room visit following a serious accident at home.

Roth described the day as “rough,” explaining that Darla fell off a couch and struck a coffee table, resulting in a deep cut near her eyebrow that required stitches.

“She fell off the couch and hit the coffee table just right, so she had a 1/2” indentation where her eyebrow was supposed to be,” Roth shared at the time.

She added that Darla ultimately needed seven stitches but handled the situation like a “trooper.”

Roth also noted the emotional toll of the experience, especially as she was home alone with both children when the accident happened.

Her husband later met them at the hospital.

Despite the scare, Roth assured fans that Darla recovered well, and even joked about temporarily removing their coffee table until the kids are older — a relatable moment for many parents navigating toddler-proofing at home.