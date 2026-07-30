Cooper Hoffman Reveals the Intimate Scenes With Olivia Wilde That Made Him Laugh Filming Latest Movie

Actor Cooper Hoffman has revealed that some of the intimate scenes he shot with Olivia Wilde for their new movie made him laugh during filming.

Hoffman, 23, stars in Gregg Araki’s new erotic comedy thriller movie “I Want Your Sex” alongside Wilde, 42.

“Licorice Pizza” and “The Long Walk” star Hoffman and “Don’t Worry Darling” and “The Invite” actress Wilde had to get very close for some saucy scenes for the new film.

In a chat with People, Hoffman revealed which of those scenes made him break down into uncontrollable giggles.

Cooper Hoffman Laughed ‘All the Time’ During Sexy Scenes With Olivia Wilde

Getty Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman at the premiere of “I Want Your Sex.”

During his interview with People, Cooper Hoffman was asked if filming NSFW scenes with Olivia Wilde made him laugh. He replied, “All the time.”

His co-star, Chase Sui Wonders, was also present for the interview. She said, “You have to laugh. Otherwise, it’s like, ‘This is an inherently insane situation that we’re going through. We’re all relatively new people to each other, and the fact that we’re entering our dynamic like this is insane.'”

Hoffman then described one of those “insane” situations, telling People, “Like, literally, Olivia shoving panties into my mouth. It’s just all like, it’s really funny.” He adds, “It’s funny that you have to do it with people that you’ve never met before.”

The actor then explained that there wasn’t a “lot of lead-up” into meeting Wilde before being thrust into said scenes, and added, “When people would come in and we would have to do uncomfortable things, I was so deep into the process of doing uncomfortable things already that I was just kind of like, ‘Yeah, let’s rock.’ Like, ‘Oh, no, you’re going to be fine. I know, yeah, the outfit’s a little weird… The d*ldo, I know. The lube. It’s a whole thing, but it’s going to be good.”

He concluded that it was, “Just another day on the job.”

Needless to say that “I Want Your Sex” certainly sounds like it will be… interesting!

All About ‘I Want Your Sex’

Getty The “I Want Your Sex” cast at the movie’s premiere.

The premiere of “I Want Your Sex” took place on Tuesday, July 28, at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California. Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde looked perfectly comfortable in each other’s company at the event, following the filming of their intimate scenes.

“Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey and his musician wife Phem were among those in attendance at the premiere.

Per Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s plot is as follows: “When fresh-faced Elliot (Cooper Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.”

Its early pre-release score on the review aggregator website is an impressive approval rating of 90%.

As well as Hoffman and Wilde, the movie’s cast includes the aforementioned Chase Sui Wonders, Mason Gooding, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, Charli XCX, and Daveed Diggs (per IMDb).

Sui Wonders seems particularly excited about the film and took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from the premiere.

“I Want Your Sex” hits theaters on Friday, July 31. Make sure you go and see it. You can watch the trailer here.

Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde’s filmographies were courtesy of IMDb.