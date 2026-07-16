Is Drew’s Revenge Almost Here? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

As loyal “General Hospital” fans know, the walls are slowly closing in on Willow Cain. Now that Jenz Sidwell is no longer supplying her with medication to keep her husband, Drew Cain, trapped in a state of paralysis, Drew has gradually begun regaining movement. Naturally, many viewers are eagerly awaiting the moment Willow is finally forced to answer for her actions.

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are just as curious about what’s next. On their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, the pair asked fans, “SLOWLY BUT SURELY: How Many More Episodes Do You Give Before Cutthroat Cain Gets His Revenge?”

The question quickly sparked debate, with longtime “General Hospital” fans sharing their predictions for Drew’s recovery, Willow’s downfall, and how the storyline might finally come to an end. Read on to discover what fans are saying.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Ready for Willow’s Secrets to Be Exposed

While many “General Hospital” fans are looking forward to Drew getting revenge, a number of fans said they are even more eager to see Willow’s crimes finally come to light.

One fan wrote, “The truth about Willow needs to come out; this has gone on too long. She is not going to jail for the first crime, shooting Drew. But she can serve time for Drew’s paralysis. But, even if she doesn’t, I will be happy if everyone finally realizes that Michael didn’t do it.”

Another viewer agreed that Willow’s deception has dragged on long enough, commenting, “I can’t wait. I’m really not worried about his revenge, but I can’t wait until Chase finds out what Willow has done. But he won’t believe Drew. But everyone will know for sure that Michael didn’t do it.”

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Other “GH” fans admitted they have grown tired of watching Willow escape the consequences of her actions. One fan wrote, “I’m so sick of Willow getting away with EVERYTHING. It’s time people knew the truth regardless of how GH plays it out. I’m sure she won’t ever see a prison cell or lose her children. But I’m SO SICK of this storyline already.”

Fans Think Drew’s Revenge Is Getting Closer

Many “General Hospital” fans believe Drew’s recovery is building toward a dramatic confrontation with Willow, and several shared theories about how they think the storyline will unfold.

One fan wrote, “I want Drew to just snap out of it totally and scare the bleep outta Willow! Lord, none of us ever wanted to cheer on Drew Cain but PLEASE.”

Another admitted their opinion of the character has changed, writing, “Never thought I would say this but can’t wait until Drew can get out of that chair!”

Some “GH” fans even predicted who would help expose Willow’s secret. One viewer commented, “I believe Wiley will tell his dad that he saw Drew wave. Then Michael will meet with Drew and find out the truth. They will then team up to bring Willow down.”

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Others simply can’t wait for Drew to turn the tables. One fan wrote, “This is going to be epic. Drew’s been plotting his revenge ever since he woke up from the ‘stroke’!”

Another viewer added, “I grew not to like him, but now I want him to take Willow down…lol,” while another commented, “Not a Drew fan but looking forward to his revenge tour.”

Some “General Hospital” fans also expressed frustration with how long the storyline has lasted. One viewer wrote, “This is the longest storyline I have ever seen,” while another commented, “Hasn’t this storyline gone on long enough? We thought Drew was a terrible person. Willow is diabolical.”

Another fan hoped the storyline would also improve Drew’s character, taking him back to his honorable Navy SEAL persona, writing, “Drew needs to become a good character.”

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Joked About Cameron Mathison’s Return

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Not every response focused on the storyline itself. Some viewers joked that Drew’s full recovery might depend less on the script and more on actor Cameron Mathison’s filming schedule.

One “General Hospital” fan quipped, “It depends on how many more Christmas movies he has to make,” while another joked, “When the Christmas movie wraps, and he is back!”

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Another viewer couldn’t resist poking fun at Drew’s current condition, writing, “Do u think he gets paid less for just sitting in a chair and rolling his eyes?”

Whether fans are eagerly anticipating Drew’s revenge, waiting for Willow’s lies to be exposed, or simply ready for the storyline to move forward, one thing is clear: longtime “General Hospital” viewers are more than ready to see what happens when Drew finally makes his next move.