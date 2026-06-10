David Harbour Insists All Is ‘Fine’ Between Him and Millie Bobby Brown

“Stranger Things” stars David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are opening up about their off-screen relationship.

The actor was recently interviewed by Variety, where he shared some insight into where he and his former co-star stand today, months after the Netflix series ended in December.

During the conversation, he addressed Daily Mail reports that Brown, who played his surrogate daughter Eleven on the massively popular series, filed a harassment and bullying claim against him before production on the fifth and final season began. She, however, later insisted she had always “felt safe” on set before the pair happily posed for photos together at the Season 5 premiere.

Harbour now insists all is good between them, with Brown also issuing a statement in which she only spoke fondly of her former co-star.

Harbour’s Side of the Story

The actor was careful with his words when speaking about the situation with Variety, telling the outlet, “In this weird world we live in where sound bites will be created, I’m trying to figure out how to say this.”

“It’s a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter,” he explained. “I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements.”

“In families, it’s OK because you’re just in a disagreement and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there’s just hundreds of people who want to get involved,” he continued. “It’s simple. It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine.”

He went on to say that whatever happened between them “was completely normal,” adding that the two “adore each other and always have.”

Harbour also insinuated the pair will be working on something together very soon.

“Straight up, Millie and I are working on several … You’ll see more of me and Millie — 10 years wasn’t enough,” he added. “There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me.”

Brown Reacts to Harbour’s Interview

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Brown also issued a statement to Variety over e-mail, which ran alongside Harbour’s words.

“Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it,” wrote Brown. “Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes.”

She added, “Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.”

Her comment comes after she previously spoke with Deadline about filming the final season with Harbour.

“Of course, I felt safe. I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years,” she said in an interview. “I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know…you’ve been doing it for so long.”

“We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years,” she responded. “I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”

At the Season 5 premiere, where she and Harbour put on a united front for cameras, she also told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years. I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”

All five seasons of “Stranger Things” are streaming now on Netflix.