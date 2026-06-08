Legendary Actor John Lithgow Makes Tony History

John Lithgow picked up his third career Tony Award win on Sunday, June 7, while also making history at the iconic award show at Radio City Music Hall.

For his role in the play “Giant,” Lithgow took home the Tony Award for actor in a play, beating out Will Harrison (“Punch”), Nathan Lane (Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Every Brilliant Thing”), and Mark Strong (“Oedipus”).

And with that, he made history, becoming the oldest man ever to win a competitive acting Tony at the age of 80, surpassing Dick Latessa, who won featured actor in a musical for “Hairspray” in 2003 at 73, as well as André De Shields, who won in 2019 for “Hadestown at 73.

“Giant” takes place in England and tells the story of Roald Dahl, played by Lithgow, who published a story during the height of his career that some deem to be antisemitic. The author, who was known for books including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “James and the Giant Peach,” and “Matilda,” deals with the fallout from the piece and the fear that it will impact his career.

John Lithgow Joins Rare Club After Historic Win

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With this win, Lithgow also joined a group of just four performers who have all received an incredible accomplishment.

In 1973, the actor won for featured actor in a play in “The Changing Room,” followed by a win in 2002 for best actor in a musical in “Sweet Smell of Success,” and now his 2026 victory. So with that, he has won in three different acting categories, joining Kevin Kline and Boyd Gaines, who both also won in three categories, as well as Audra McDonald, who won in four.

“I’m such a lucky actor. This is my third Tony Award. My first one was 53 years ago at my Broadway debut in the American premiere of an English play, which by an amazing coincidence originated at London’s Royal Court Theatre, just like ‘Giant,’” Lithgow said while accepting the award. “Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of just fantastic theatre artists. I’ve had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments on the stage, but I have to tell you right now, this moment has got to be one of the best.”

Fans React To John Lithgow’s Win

“Well deserved! Such a great actor,” one person wrote.

“John Lithgow winning the Tony and immediately joking ‘they’ve gotten heavier over the years… or I’ve gotten older.’ What a legend. Talent, class, and humor all in one package. Well deserved!,” another person expressed.

“John Lithgow wins Tony for Best Actor in a Play and jokes the awards are getting heavier (or maybe he’s just older). Pure class, pure talent, pure Lithgow. Legend,” a fan posted.

“Congratulations to John Lithgow for his winning role in Giant!,” another fan said.

“John Lithgow won!! A really nice man! I worked at this show a few years ago, and he was always so amiable to everyone. #thetonyawards,” one fan shared.