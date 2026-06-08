Emily Blunt Generating Oscar Hype with Disclosure Day

Oscar hype is in full swing as summer releases begin to hit theaters. But for acclaimed star Emily Blunt, the buzz surrounding a potential Academy Award nomination could be coming from an unexpected source: Disclosure Day.

The 43-year-old star dazzled fans with her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The sequel, 20 years in the making, did not fail to deliver. Blunt delivered in the film, leading to its box office success along with co-stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

But it’s Disclosure Day that could lead Emily Blunt to an Oscar nod. Blunt has received one Academy Award nomination. In 2024, the British star received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Oppenheimer.

Fast-forward a couple of years, and now it could be Blunt’s turn to deliver the acceptance speech. Early reviews for Disclosure Day, which hits theaters on June 12, have gotten plenty of positive press.

In particular, Steven Weintraub of Collider raved about Emily Blunt’s performance. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Wintraub’s glowing review of Blunt’s delivery in the film, calling it “incredible.”

“Emily Blunt is incredible. I know big summer movies aren’t usually the kinds of performances that get awards-season attention, but once people see what she does in this…”

Those are strong comments, particularly for a film that really isn’t supposed to generate much awards buzz.

Disclosure Day Promises to take Spielberg Sci-Fi Flicks to Next Level

Disclosure Day is hardly director Steven Spielberg’s first sci-fi rodeo. The Award-winning direction made a name for himself with Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977. The film gained a significant cult following over the decades since its original release.

Spielberg hit another one out of the park with E.T. in 1982, capturing the imaginations of an entire generation.

But it’s Disclosure Day that promises to take Spielberg’s sci-fi resume to another level. With performances such as Emily Blunt’s, the film may go from the traditional summer blockbuster category into something actually more akin to becoming Oscar-worthy.

Emily Blunt No Stranger to Sci-Fi

As for Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day won’t be her first foray into the sci-fi genre. Her works have encompassed a wide range of fields. Blunt starred in 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow alongside Tom Cruise. The film’s dystopian backdrop and solid special effects made it a hit with action and sci-fi fans. Also, the 2011 flick The Adjustment Bureau, featuring Matt Damon, led the on-screen couple through an action-packed romantic affair laced with technological goodies.

Blunt’s roles in horror films such as A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II make her skill set uniquely qualified to handle the seemingly creepy and frightening aspects of finding out that humans are not alone in the universe.

The British icon puts her skills on display to convey the nightmare that becomes the apparent alien invasion of Earth.

Indeed, Disclosure Day promises to be the sort of summer hit that moviegoers haven’t seen in a while. The film figures to be a rollercoaster of emotions that the cast and crew can ride all the way to the Academy Awards.