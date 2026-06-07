Nancy Guthrie Update: Savannah Guthrie Shares a Heartrending New Message About Her Dearly Missed Mom

The search for Nancy Guthrie is now in its fifth month, and her daughter Savannah Guthrie gave some insight on what she’s currently thinking in an Instagram update on Sunday, June 7.

The “Today” anchor shared a religious-themed photo she has previously posted in connection to the case, and added the words, “Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out.” She also included the words “bring her home” followed by a yellow heart.

Guthrie previously posted the same painting back on March 22, with a somewhat more hopeful note that read, “I believe I believe.”

Savannah returned to her “Today Show” duties on Monday, April 6 after stepping back from her duties, including coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, for around 2 months following her mom’s disappearance from her home in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills near Tucson.

During her break from covering the news, Savannah’s Instagram feed was periodically updated first with video pleas for the kidnapper to return her mother, and then with more emotional updates. Since returning to work, she is posting news clips and other work-related content, but those are still interspersed with posts to and about her mom.

Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Day Tribute to Nancy Guthrie

Back on May 10 for Mother’s Day, the 54-year-old wrote to her mom, “mother, daughter, sister, Nonie – we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

She finished the post to once again plead for information and remind the public that “the reward remains available.”

The Guthrie family announced they were offering a reward of $1 million for Nancy’s return. In a post announcing the offer, Savannah speculated, “She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy,” but continued, “If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million.”

What Is the Latest Update on the Nancy Guthrie Case?

Reporter Brian Entin, who has devotedly covered the case since the beginning, published a June 4 interview with prosecutor Tad DiBiase suggesting the case is essentially being looked at as a “no body homicide,” although there’s still no concrete evidence that Nancy is deceased.

In the meantime, FBI director Kash Patel spoke out on Friday, June 5 to double down on his previous claims that local Pima County law enforcement delayed the FBI’s participation in the investigation by several days.

News Nation reports Patel told their reporter Katie Pavlich, “We showed up immediately and offered our assistance. We were not let in for four days. And that’s their choice.”

The report says Patel continued, “We offered our assistance to go test the DNA. And it’s up to them. They chose to use a private laboratory.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s department has refuted this claim, writing in a statement on X, “Sheriff Nanos responded to the scene the night of the incident, providing immediate local leadership and oversight. A member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene working alongside our personnel. The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family. While the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay.”