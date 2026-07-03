‘A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration’ 2026 Schedule: Where to Watch Tonight

The Fourth of July weekend is getting an early start this year. To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, “A Capitol Fourth” is expanding beyond its usual Independence Day broadcast with a special Friday night edition packed with music, patriotic tributes, and one very historic fireworks display. From country stars and Broadway performers to Olympians and astronauts, here’s everything you need to know before tuning in tonight. Check out the “A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration” schedule below.

What Time Is A Capitol Fourth on Tonight?

While “A Capitol Fourth” is typically celebrated on July 4th, it looks like they have moved things up one day for 2026. “A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration” will take place on Friday, July 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on public television stations nationwide.

You will be able to watch “A Capitol Fourth” on your local PBS station.

How to Stream A Capitol Fourth

In addition to watching on your local PBS channel, the concert is broadcast to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

The concert will also be streamed live on the PBS website and on the PBS YouTube channel. It will remain available to watch for two weeks following the live broadcast.

Who’s Performing at A Capitol Fourth 2026?

This is going to be a special year, as “A Capitol Fourth” is celebrating the 250th birthday of America. Actor and TV host Alfonso Ribeiro is back to serve as host of the program. During the evening, he will be joined by actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna.

We will also see a variety of musical acts take the stage during the night, including:

Trace Adkins – He will be performing the television debut of his new song, “American Made,” as well as “Still a Soldier.”

Chicago

Patti Labelle – She will be singing Frank Sinatra’s “The House I Live In.”

Kool & The Gang

Carly Pearce – She will be singing “The National Anthem” and a country-tinged version of “This Land Is Your Land.”

Alan Jackson

Loren Allred

Angel Blue – She will be performing “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The National Symphony Orchestra

The Broadway cast of “Just in Time”

In addition, the Artemis II crew and members of Team USA for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics will take part. Michael Colbert, executive producer of “A Capitol Fourth,” said, “We really try to have something for everybody. You start out with a blank sheet of paper, and you end up with just an unbelievable group of artists from so many wonderful genres.”

Ending the Night With a Bang

Since this year will be a big celebration for the 250th birthday of America, “A Capitol Fourth” will end with a fireworks show. The fireworks are typically shot off on the National Mall in D.C. However, this year they will shoot off from George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Virginia, home.

The fireworks will be shot off while Allred sings “God Bless America.”

Colbert said, “What a perfect connection to 250 years ago. We wouldn’t be a country if it weren’t for George Washington.”

“A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration” airs tonight on PBS at 8/7c, with a special live stream available on the PBS website and YouTube channel.