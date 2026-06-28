Christmas Comes Early on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow With a Full Day of Beloved Holiday Romances — June 29

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Monday, June 29. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas CEO’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A small toy company CEO gets a once in a lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner’s signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.

Starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene.

“Christmas CEO” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2021.

‘Northern Lights of Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When pilot Zoey Hathaway inherits her uncle’s ranch in Alaska, plans to sell the place and buy her own plane go out the window after she meets the handsome ranch hand, Alec Wynn, along with the place’s resident reindeer, Holly and Palmer.

Starring Ashley Williams and Corey Sevier.

“Northern Lights of Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (now known as Hallmark Mystery) on December 15, 2018.

‘Tidings for the Season’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Adam Kade (Britt) is the serious face on the local news. His life takes an unexpected turn in early December when he meets Robbie (Lewis), a 10-year-old who is Adam’s biggest fan. Robbie has an important request: He wants his favorite newscaster to talk about more than just what’s going wrong in the world. How about reporting on the good stories too? Adam is ambitious and wants to move up in the world, but he takes this question to heart as the holidays approach. He discovers Robbie’s mom, Lucy (Mowry-Housley), is a single parent working hard to take care of her son. The last thing she needs is anything complicating a very busy schedule, including Adam. As new friendships form and Adam gains a healthy perspective, his reporting changes. He starts covering feel-good stories about hometown heroes during the holidays. A romance develops between Adam and Lucy, and Lucy lets go of always being so self-reliant as she and Adam draw close. But when Adam’s reporting leads to bigger opportunities, he must decide what matters most this holiday season – the bigger job he has been longing for or his newfound community, including the love of a boy who thinks of Adam as his hero.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, B.J. Britt and Elijah-Justus Lewis.

“Tidings for the Season” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2025.

‘Christmas Under Wraps’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Dr. Lauren Brunell (Bure) has her whole life planned out. As a third year surgery resident, she is counting on being accepted into a prestigious hospital fellowship to follow in the footsteps of her supportive father, Henry (Pine). But when those plans quickly fall apart, and Lauren is put on the wait list, she must take the only other opening available: a head doctor position in the small, remote town of Garland, Alaska. Convincing herself it is only temporary, Lauren moves to Garland where she is immediately charmed by Andy (O’Donnell), a handsome local who soon starts to show her the importance of living in the moment and enjoying her unexpected adventure. As Lauren excels as Garland’s trusted doctor, she warms up to the friendly town. But Andy’s father, Frank (Doyle-Murray), is hiding something from her in his top-secret shipping warehouse. Just as Lauren decides to get to the bottom of her suspicions, she receives news that will force her to make a life-changing decision, while knowing for certain that the Christmas season will never be the same.

“Christmas Under Wraps” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2014.

‘Crown for Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temp gig as the governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in an actual castle. After arriving, Allie learns the girl is named Princess Theodora and her father is Maximillian, the King of Winshire. The King informs Allie that the Princess has a tendency to terrorize authority figures, a predilection that has grown worse since her mother’s death. Yet governess and Princess wind up hitting it off while at the same time a spark forms between Allie and Max. However, Countess Celia is expecting to wed the King. Will Max take a stand for his feelings for Allie and make it truly a merry Christmas for all (or at least, most)?

“Crown for Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2015.

‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Single mom Maggie is facing Christmas alone until Lucas crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.

Stars Ashley Williams and Niall Matter.

“Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2020.