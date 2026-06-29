Kyle Cooke Reportedly ‘Seeing’ ‘Next Gen NYC Star’ Amid Amanda Batula Divorce

Season 10 of “Summer House” was a wild ride, thanks in part to the post-production reveal that West Wilson and Amanda Batula were dating. Now, ahead of cameras going up for season 11, Kyle Cooke, the estranged husband of Batula, is rumored to be getting cozy with none other than “Next Gen NYC” star Ava Dash.

According to Page Six, Cooke and Dash were seen enjoying each other’s company at the Palm Tree Music Festival, which was held on the Shinnecock Nation grounds in Southampton. Both Bravo stars were in the VIP section at the EDM festival.

An insider told the outlet, “They were hanging out at a table in the VIP section for sponsor Celsius. It seemed like something romantic was going on from the way they looked at each other. There was definitely a vibe that they were into each other.” A different person from the event stated, “They were kissing openly.”

Page Six spoke to a source about the relationship between Cooke and Dash. They revealed that while they aren’t dating, that may become a reality as they get to know one another on a deeper level.

Kyle Cooke Previously Addressed Dating Rumors With Ava Dash

Getty Ava Dash

The “Summer House” star was previously linked to Dash after being spotted at a dinner with her. He addressed the speculation during a March 2026 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after host Andy Cohen asked if it was true.

Per Bravo, he said, “I am not. No, that was a very friendly dinner.” Notably, he has been linked to multiple women, including “Southern Charm” star Salley Carson. When asked about it on the Cohen-hosted show, he said, “We were out with multiple friends, at a dive bar. This was not a date situation, just having fun.” Cooke added, “But she’s a great girl.”

He then shed more light on the situation with the “Next Gen NYC” star, saying, “We were at a family dinner doing a family blessing, holding hands, so I was holding her [hand]. It was just a random drinking day in New York.” At the time, Cooke denied dating at all amid his separation from Batula.

He and Amanda Batula Announced Their Split in January

Getty Kyle Cooke Getty

Cooke and Batula announced their split in January 2026 after four years of marriage. He opened up about their split and their decision to share it with the world in June of this year in an interview with PEOPLE, following the “Summer House” season 10 reunion, and about how they had previously planned to attend couples therapy.

Cooke told the outlet, “She took the first stab at a statement, and I read it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re splitting up.’ I sent it to my mom, and my mom’s like, ‘This kind of looks like you guys are closing the door and not even leaving it open.'”

Regarding the “tipping point” in their marriage, the “In the City” star told the outlet that it came when she skipped a planned New Year’s Eve event after they’d had a fight. In retaliation, he stayed out later than normal.

According to him, “I’m not saying that was the right way to handle it, but at that point, I guess I was just almost pushing her away. And I guess that set the wheels in motion for her.”