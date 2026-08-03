‘Adults’ Star Owen Thiele Reveals the Hilarious Way His Mother Humbles Him as His Fame Grows

Actor and podcaster Owen Thiele has revealed the hilarious way his mother, Amy Kanter, makes sure he remains humble amid his “whirlwind” career rise.

Thiele, 30, has ongoing roles in two major comedy series; Amazon Prime Video’s “Overcompensating,” in which he plays George, and Hulu’s “Adults,” in which he plays Anton Evans.

Since he shot to fame in the early 2020s, Thiele has also appeared in various other television shows and movies. On the small screen, his credits include the likes of sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” comedy series “Dollface,” dark comedy drama series “Hacks,” the Netflix special “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter,” and the Netflix rom-com limited series “Too Much.” His film credits include 2023’s mockumentary “Theater Camp,” drama “Parachute,” and rom-com “Zoey 102,” and 2025’s comedy “Idiotka.”

He spoke about how his mom keeps his humble in a chat with People.

Owen Thiele’s Mom Sends Him ‘Really Ugly’ Pictures of Himself

Owen Thiele chatted with People at Teen Vogue Fest in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, July 25.

Speaking about his career, he jokingly told the publication, “I’m not grounded.” He then added, “But my mom humbles me. She texts me really ugly pictures of myself. I’ll be sitting on the couch, and she’ll send me a picture of me looking absolutely hideous. It humbles me.”

About his rapid rise to fame, Thiele then said, “It’s all a whirlwind. I feel very grateful and very lucky.”

“Adults,” of which Thiele is a core member of the cast, recently dropped a surprise special ahead of the imminent release of season two.

Thiele jumped onto his Instagram account and announced it to his 392,000 followers. The star wrote, “surprise !!!!! a new episode of adults drops today on Hulu/Disney+ ❤️.”

His fans and followers were excited, with one of them commenting, “Yayyyyyyy,” another one writing, “healings coming my way,” and someone else saying, “OH MY GOD.”

However, there’s much more to come from Thiele, as he also told People in his conversation with the publication.

Thiele Is Developing a Comedy Series

Getty Owen Thiele.

Rather excitingly, Owen Thiele is currently developing a semi-autobiographical comedy series called “Off Color.” It will be produced by and feature comedian Ilana Glazer.

Of the show, Thiele said, “Well, attached is Susie Essman, the brilliant comedian. She’s playing my mother. And I knock on wood that she is available. She’s booked and busy. We are developing. We’re working with Amazon very closely and hopefully we’ll be making something soon.”

The actor added, “It’s really scary to write about your life. It’s like therapy, it’s journaling every day, it’s dark. I’m learning things about myself that I did not want to figure out.”

He will also appear alongside the likes of Jessica Alba, Logan Lerman, Jennifer Garner, and Emily Bader in the upcoming Netflix reboot of the fantasy rom-com “13 Going on 30.”

Of the original movie, Thiele told People, “The film is one of my favorites.”

About starring in the reboot, he said, “I’m so lucky to be a part of it. Emily Bader is magic. Logan Lerman is delightful. Them on screen together, you guys will freak out. The director is named Brett Haley, and he is wonderful to work with. I wish I could work with him for my whole entire life.”

Thiele went on, “What can I spoil? Nothing. You guys have to watch it. Sorry. I can’t tell you about my role yet. Just think hard. Think very hard and you still won’t be able to figure it out. Love you!”

He is also set to appear in a comedy movie called “Peaked,” which is directed and written by Molly Gordon, who will also star alongside Thiele in the film.

Following the surprise release of the aforementioned special, the second season of “Adults” will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, August 27.

We’ll look forward to seeing Thiele back on our screens in all of his exciting upcoming projects.

Owen Thiele’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.