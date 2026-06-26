Oscar-Winning Star Octavia Spencer, 56, Looks Gorgeous & Healthy at Fashion Show in Bold Outfit

Octavia Spencer, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Help,” looked gorgeous when she attended the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, June 25.

Octavia Spencer Shines During Paris Fashion Week

Getty Actress Octavia Spencer attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

The actress opted for a colorful look for the occasion, wearing white cropped pants and a bold yellow-and-white patterned top. She completed the look with strappy sandals, a black fan to ward off the heat, gold hoop earrings, stacked bracelets, and a small white bag. In photos from the event, she appears to be in great spirits, smiling widely for the cameras.

Spencer has been celebrated for her style choices, and she has previously worked with Japanese designer Tadashi Shoji to bring many of her red-carpet looks to life. “I started working with Octavia for ‘The Help’ press tour back in June 2011,” Shoji told Essence in May 2012. “I love working with Octavia – she knows exactly what she wants and is open to fashion. We have a mutual admiration for each other, so it just works.”

Getty

Getty

The actress is the queen of rocking simple cuts in daring prints or fabrics. An example of this is her sequined tuxedo suit and black silk top combination designed by Lafayette 148, which she wore to the 2024 NAACP Image Awards. Speaking of how she chose the outfit, she told InStyle, “My style is classic business casual. My everyday uniform is a tailored jean paired with a beautiful blouse and to-die-for jacket, plus the most comfortable sexy peep toes I can find.”

She added, “I love the fun sparkling aspect of the look. My favorite things are sparkle and animal prints, so you know I’m in heaven.”

Octavia Spencer’s Weight Loss Journey

Spencer was beautiful at her most recent public event: she was glowing and looked so healthy. She has been open about her struggles with weight and her determination to be healthier. The actress had a gastric bypass surgery in 2005 and lost 50 pounds, Daily Mail reports. The report has never been confirmed by Spencer, but she has openly discussed her commitment to losing weight and staying healthy.

In a February interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actress discussed her feelings toward weight loss. “I think there’s the hubris of youth that you think that you’re always going to feel great, that you’re always going to be able to take off 10 pounds when you want to…” she said. At the time of the interview, she was 55, having celebrated her 56th birthday on May 25.

Spencer openly discussed how age made it more challenging to lose weight and why she needed to be stronger and healthier. “These days, now that I realize I really need to get my weight down because my joints ache, or get my weight down because I need to be stronger. I’m 55 and entering the next phase of my life now, when I realize that this is the middle of my life. I want the next phase of my life to be informed, strong, healthy.”