‘Princess Diaries’ Author Meg Cabot Shares Her Thoughts on the Third Film’s Script

“The Princess Diaries 3” may just be a few years away.

Meg Cabot wrote the book that inspired the films starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. In a new interview, the author shared that she’s read the script and can hardly contain her excitement.

Meg Cabot Would Love to See ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Come to Fruition

Decades after the first two films, Meg Cabot confirmed there would be a third installment in the “Princess Diaries” film series. In October 2024, she noted on her blog that the movie was in the works and was planning to be in theaters at some point.

Now, it appears the project has made some ground.

“I read a script, and it was amazing. I told them not to send anymore, because I love it so much,” Cabot shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “They don’t like it when you tell people what’s gonna happen yet. So I was like, ‘Better not send me any more scripts!’”

The author admitted she has a “hard time keeping [her] mouth shut.”

“We had hoped to be shooting this year. So, it’s coming,” producer Debra Martin Chase told PEOPLE recently. “We’re intent upon making it happen. And we’re excited that the people are excited. Every time something happens and we get the thing, it’s like, ‘Yay, okay, keep going!'”

Meg Cabot Admits Her Book Was Widely Rejected Before Becoming a Smash Hit

The first “Princess Diaries” novel came out in 2000, with the film following in 2001. But at the time, Meg Cabot never dreamed it would explode into the juggernaut it is today.

“I wrote it on spec for fun,” Cabot told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had the idea of a girl who’s really upset because her mom is dating her teacher. That was happening to me at the time.”

The author noted she was 30 at the time, but the experience still left a sour taste in her mouth.

“I started writing and nothing happened to the girl, so I knew I had to add more,” Cabot continued. “I made her turn out to be a princess, as a joke between me and my mom. My agent was like, ‘I think this is a kids’ book,’ and I said, ‘Really?'”

Sadly, the first novel wasn’t immediately popular with publishers. Meg Cabot revealed that “basically every publisher in New York” rejected it. Fortunately, things eventually turned around.

“Whitney Houston’s production company snapped it up. Debra Martin Chase was the producer, and they loved the idea of it, and wanted to make it a movie before it even got published,” she recalled. “So I remember we finally got HarperCollins, and told the editor, ‘It’s good you bought this because they’re gonna make a movie out of it.’ The editor said, ‘They do that to every book. Don’t think that they’re actually gonna make this. It doesn’t mean anything.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’ because I didn’t know any better. Then it did, and I was like, ‘Ha! I told you! Now let’s do 16 more!'”

Fans look forward to hearing news and updates about “The Princess Diaries 3.”