‘Big Brother’ Production Says Season 28 Will ‘Disrupt the Entire Franchise’

After years of all-new casts, “Big Brother” may be preparing one of its biggest format changes in recent memory.

According to a report from The Sun, sources close to production claim that CBS executives are actively discussing plans to bring back a mix of veteran houseguests alongside brand-new contestants for Season 28. If the reported twist moves forward, it would mark the first time the series has featured returning players in a regular season since 2020’s Big Brother: All-Stars and the first mixed cast of veterans and newcomers in more than six years.

This suggests producers have become increasingly aware of fan criticism surrounding recent seasons, particularly complaints about influencer-heavy casting, cautious gameplay, and contestants who appear more focused on building social media followings than making bold moves inside the house. According to The Sun, executives believe returning players could inject unpredictability back into the game and create the type of strategic conflict that longtime viewers have been asking for.

“Production wants Season 28 to disrupt the entire franchise in a good way,” one source told The Sun.

The source added that producers recognize frustrations among fans who feel recent gameplay has become too polished and risk-averse, with fewer explosive rivalries, blindsides, and power shifts than in earlier eras of the show.

New Logo & Theme Speculation

While CBS has not officially confirmed any returning players, recent promotional materials have fueled speculation that a major twist could be on the horizon.

A newly released Season 28 promo leans heavily into the show’s history, showcasing imagery and branding that longtime fans immediately recognized from previous eras. Rather than focusing exclusively on a brand-new theme, the teaser appears to celebrate the legacy of “Big Brother,” prompting many viewers to wonder whether the season could revisit iconic twists—or iconic players.

The timing of the promo has only intensified speculation because CBS has remained relatively tight-lipped about the upcoming season’s format. With no cast announcement yet released, fans have spent weeks analyzing every teaser, logo reveal, and social media post for clues.

Fans have spotted a recurring hourglass across the season’s promotional artwork, fueling speculation that time could play a major role in Season 28.

Several viewers also noticed subtle differences in CBS’s marketing language. Unlike previous seasons that specifically promoted an “all-new” group of houseguests, initial Season 28 materials have used broader descriptions, leading some fans to question whether the network is intentionally leaving room for a surprise.

Fans Hope a Twist Could Revitalize the Franchise

For many longtime viewers, the possibility of returning players represents more than just nostalgia.

Fans have increasingly voiced concerns that modern “Big Brother” seasons often feature large alliances forming early and dominating the game with little opposition. Critics argue that social media-savvy contestants frequently play conservatively to protect their public image, resulting in fewer dramatic confrontations and strategic risks.

Veteran players, on the other hand, arrive with established reputations and proven game instincts. Their familiarity with the format can create immediate tensions, shifting alliances, and higher-stakes gameplay from the moment they enter the house.

If CBS does move forward with a mixed cast, it would represent one of the franchise’s most significant structural changes in years. The format has previously produced memorable television, as returning players often enter with built-in relationships, rivalries, and unfinished business that can quickly reshape the game.

Despite mounting speculation, CBS has not confirmed any details regarding the Season 28 cast.

For now, the network has only announced that “Big Brother” will return this summer with host Julie Chen Moonves. Until an official cast reveal arrives, fans will continue debating whether the nostalgic marketing campaign and reported behind-the-scenes discussions are signs of a major returnee twist. Or simply a clever way to generate buzz.

CBS Premiere: Thursday, July 9 – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

Fans believe Season 28 could mark the most dramatic reset the franchise has attempted in years.