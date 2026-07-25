RHOSLC’s Angie Katsanevas Shares Update on Friendship With Mary Cosby Ahead of Season 7

As anticipation builds for season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City“, Angie Katsanevas is opening up about where her friendship with Mary Cosby stands after an emotional year for both women.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly while promoting her new “GoDaddy School of Hustle” podcast, Angie reflected on the ups and downs she and Mary have experienced, explaining that their bond has continued to evolve through difficult personal circumstances.

“I think that it’s just very real and raw challenges that friends deal with,” Angie said. “She’s going through a lot and I’m going through a lot.”

Angie Says Their Friendship Has Grown Stronger

Although viewers will see tension between the pair in the upcoming season, Angie suggested their disagreements come from a place of honesty rather than distance.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs,” she explained. “I think that’s every year. It’s not all fun.”

According to Angie, as their friendship has deepened, so has their willingness to be open with one another.

“The honeymoon phase is over as your bond deepens,” she said. “You’re more honest with each other and you say what you’re really feeling and thinking. We love each other. We love each other deeply.”

Her comments come after an especially challenging year for both Housewives. Mary returned to filming after the heartbreaking death of her son, Robert Cosby Jr., earlier this year, while reports recently surfaced that Angie and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, had separated after nearly three decades of marriage.

Rather than focusing only on conflict, Angie said season 7 will highlight authentic friendships and the emotional realities that come with them.

NBCUniversal THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY – Season 6 – Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, Bronwyn Newport, Angie Katsanevas, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose

What Fans Can Expect From Season 7

Angie believes the genuine relationships among the cast continue to set “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” apart from other franchises.

“Everyone is so funny in their own way,” she told Us Weekly, adding that the friendships are built on “a lot of love and mutual respect.”

She also teased that viewers will see deeper connections this season, explaining that stronger friendships naturally bring greater highs and lows.

“You’re going to see the friendships deepening,” Angie said. “With that comes more hurt, and more joy, and more fun.”

She added that fans will also see each cast member showing “their truest form” as the women continue sharing more of their personal lives.

Outside of Bravo, Angie has also been expanding her career with “The GoDaddy School of Hustle,” a new podcast featuring conversations with entrepreneurs and celebrity guests about business, ambition and personal success. During her interview, Angie credited her late father for inspiring her work ethic, sharing that his example motivated her entrepreneurial spirit from an early age.

As “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” prepares to return, Angie made it clear that while friendships may be tested, the relationships at the heart of the series remain genuine. Her latest comments suggest viewers can expect an emotional season filled with honesty, growth and the complicated dynamics that have become a hallmark of the Bravo hit.