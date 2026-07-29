Meet The Two New Characters Coming To ‘General Hospital’ Thursday

Two new cast members will be joining “General Hospital” on Thursday, July 30. It was reported earlier in the month that a new mysterious businessman named Hudson would be coming to the soap in July. And it was also reported that Selena Baldwin would be returning to the show. Both are arriving on Thursday this week.

Who Is Hudson on “General Hospital”?

Hudson is described as “A businessman with mysterious ties”. Troy Lennon Appel will be playing Hudson. Could the new shady businessman be the real father of little Phoebe? Or could he be an associate of Sidwell’s?

Now that Sidwell is locked up and presumably going to be out of the picture for a long time because of his crimes, Hudson may be a new foe for Sonny Corinthos. It seems like there’s always at least one businessman vying for Sonny’s crime-boss crown, so Sidwell may be passing the torch to Hudson.

There’s been a lot of time on the show devoted to Phoebe’s real father’s identity, so it’s also very possible that Hudson is Phoebe’s real father. Watch how Ethan reacts to Hudson’s arrival to see if Ethan recognizes him. If Ethan recognizes him, then Hudson probably is related to Phoebe in some way.

It would make sense for Phoebe’s real father to track her down, since Port Charles was the last place where Delilah was before she died. It will be interesting to see what Hudson’s arrival will disrupt in Port Charles.

Welcome Back Serena Baldwin

Kelly Kruger will be making her “General Hospital” debut as Serena Baldwin. Serena Baldwin is the surrogate daughter of Lucy Coe. Lucy gave birth to Serena as a surrogate for Dominique and Scotty.

Serena has been absent from Port Charles living her life in France. But recently, Lucy Coe talked to her on the phone while she was at the Metro Court pool. With all the problems that Deception has been having and the sudden departure of Maxie Jones, it makes sense that Serena may come home to Port Charles to help Lucy sort things out.

Kelly Kruger recently posted on Instagram about her excitement to make her first “General Hospital” appearance as Serena:

Recasting Ethan

Ethan Lovett was surprisingly recast on “General Hospital” without any notice. If you were surprised to see Christian Howard in the role instead of Nathan Dean you’re not alone. There was only a brief announcement made that Christian Howard would be playing Ethan moving forward.

Nathan seemed enthusiastic about returning to “General Hospital”, but he made it clear from the start that he wasn’t able to make a long-term commitment to the show.

Still, it was a surprise for him to leave after just a few months. There’s no word on whether or not Christian Howard will be taking over the role permanently. Hopefully, Nathan Dean will be back soon. Fans are not very excited about the new casting and would love for Dean to return.

Until he does, watch out for Hudson and Serena Baldwin to appear on “General Hospital” this Thursday, July 30.