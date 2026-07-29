‘Spaceballs’ Sequel Will Be a ‘Love Letter’ to John Candy

Anticipation is building for the long-awaited “Spaceballs” sequel, set to arrive in theaters 40 years after the original came out.

That was apparent when the cast of “Spaceballs: The New One” assembled at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the film to an enthusiastic crowd of fans.

Josh Gad Spearheaded the Sequel

Actor/writer Josh Gad has been a driving force in bringing the “Spaceballs” sequel to the screen, serving as star, co-writer and producer of the new movie

During the Comic-Con panel, Gad was joined by actors Lewis Pullman (son of Bill Pullman, who starred in the original film) and Keke Palmer, along with returning stars Daphne Zuniga and Rick Moranis, who’ll be reprising villainous Dark Helmet in his first onscreen role in decades.

The ‘Comedy Mount Rushmore’

Addressing the crowd, Gad admitted he wouldn’t be offering much in the way of spoilers.

“We’re not being coy today,” he said, as reported by People. “When we say we can’t tell you much, it’s because we want to protect a lot of the surprises of this movie.”

“So let me start by saying this. I am sitting next to one of the four people on my comedy Mount Rushmore,” he continued, referring to Moranis.’

Gad then referenced another of his comedy idols — who also starred in the original “Spaceballs” — who is no longer with us, “another gentleman named John Candy.”

‘The Beating Heart’ of the Movie

Candy, Gad gushed, remained “one of my biggest idols.” Gad told the crowd it was important that the “Spaceballs” sequel pay tribute to the late star, who was just 43 when he passed away in 1994.

As Gad explained, “part of the conceit of this movie was I wanted it to be a love letter to John.”

Without sharing spoilers, Gad told the crowd that he wanted to “put rumors to rest” by addressing buzz that he’d be playing Barf, the Chewbacca-inspired character that Candy portrayed in the original movie.

“I am not playing Barf in this movie,” he declared. “That is a role that is singularly played and will [only] ever be played by one person. And what I can’t tell you is who I’m playing, I can reveal today that I am playing a new mom in our family. So that’s all I can really say.”

The ‘Beating Heart’ of the Film

With that out of the way, Gad told fans that “in every way, shape and form,” Candy “is at the beating heart, I think, of this film.”

In fact, he insisted that Candy’s legacy looms large in the sequel, and is “a part of the reason why I think the movie ultimately has so much heart.”

He concluded by stating, “I hope you guys will agree when you see it. So that’s what I can say for now.”

Reuniting the Cast

In addition to Moranis reprising Dark Helmet and Zuniga returning as Princess Vespa, “Spaceballs: The New One” will also feature Bill Pullman reviving the character of Lone Starr, while 100-year-old Mel Brooks — who wrote and directed the 1987 “Star Wars” parody — will reprise his character, Yoda-spoofing Yogurt.

“Spaceballs: The New One” will arrive in theaters in April 2027.