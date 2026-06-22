Most Memorable Performances at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala Over the Years – Videos

The Pre-Grammy Gala has become one of the music industry’s biggest nights thanks to Clive Davis. It attracts some of the biggest names in the business and includes some amazing live performances. With everything leading up to the Grammy Awards the next night.

We have seen some once-in-a-lifetime performances over the years at the Pre-Grammy Galas. Now, with the passing of Davis, we are taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances in the event’s history.

1. Jennifer Hudson’s Whitney Houston Tribute (2023)

Can there ever be a list of greatest performances that wouldn’t include Jennifer Hudson? The former “American Idol” contestant gave a powerful performance of “Greatest Love of All” in honor of Whitney Houston in 2023.

To add to it, the emotional performance took place at the Beverly Hilton, which happens to be the same hotel where Houston died in 2012. During the evening, Kevin Costner also paid tribute to Houston.

2. Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick & Stevie Wonder Unite (2024)

The Pre-Grammy Gala didn’t include a time when some of music’s biggest names took the stage. In 2024, it was an even bigger moment when three icons came together for one special performance.

Gladys Knight kicked off the performance with “The Way We Were / Try to Remember.” Then it was Dionne Warwick joining her for “That’s What Friends Are For.” Stevie Wonder ended the performance by bringing out the harmonica for one of his signature harmonica solos.

3. Alicia Keys’ Jay-Z Medley (2018)

A memorable event occurred in 2018 when Alicia Keys honored Jay-Z by applying her trademark piano playing to some of his greatest hits.

Keys had no trouble navigating the music. She performed “Run This Town,” “Holy Grail,” “Hard Knock Life,” and “Empire State of Mind.” Even Jay-Z was clearly blown away by her transformation of the rapper’s music into a soulful display.

4. Barry Manilow Honors Clive Davis (2020)

Barry Manilow was a longtime friend and collaborator of Davis. During his career, he has put on quite a few memorable moments at the Pre-Grammy Gala.

One of those standout moments was in 2020. That year, he took the stage to celebrate Davis’ amazing career. Manilow performed some of his biggest hits for a room filled with music industry executives and fellow artists.

It just reminded everyone of the big role Davis played in helping so many musicians’ careers. The decades-long friendship between Manilow and Davis added a special layer to the performance.

5. Diana Ross Brings the House Down (2012)

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The music industry was in shock at the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala. Whitney Houston had died just hours earlier. It was an emotional night all the way around.

Diana Ross took the stage that night and delivered a powerful performance that helped lift spirits in a room still trying to process the devastating news. She commanded the stage and reminded the guests that music has the ability to bring people together during difficult times.

For many singers, getting an invitation to the Pre-Grammy Gala meant you had arrived. However, for Davis, it gave him a chance to celebrate the music and singers he loved. These galas created moments that will remain part of his legacy for years to come.