Ryan Seacrest Honors Late Dad Gary on First Father’s Day Without Him

Ryan Seacrest spent Father’s Day honoring the man who meant the world to him. Marking his first Father’s Day since the loss of his father, Gary Seacrest, the “American Idol” and “Wheel of Fortune” host, shared a heartfelt collection of photos and memories celebrating their bond.

‘We Miss You Everyday’

“This was always one of dad’s favorites. He didn’t sing much but this one always did the trick,” Seacrest wrote alongside the image. “To my forever best friend, we miss you everyday. Happy Father’s Day.”

The post quickly drew love from famous friends.

Michael Bublé left a row of red hearts, and the tribute racked up more than 20,000 likes within hours, including one from “Dancing with the Stars” pro Derek Hough.

Ryan Seacrest Shared an Emotional Message After Losing His Father

Gary’s death came after a years-long fight with cancer.

In 2021, Seacrest shared encouraging news that his father, who had been battling the disease for several years, had reached a point where doctors could no longer detect any signs of it.

The improvement proved temporary. Seacrest later revealed that Gary’s prostate cancer had returned and spread.

A few months before Gary, 79, passed, Seacrest broke down on air as he updated listeners on his father’s condition, sharing that the cancer had “spread” in his body.

“When this happens to somebody or someone really close to you that you love, this is a hard thing to see, because the treatments that are commonly recommended can be barbaric to the system,” he said on a July episode of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.” “They can cause so much damage to your body in other ways.”

Just a few weeks after the vulnerable confession, Seacrest announced his father’s death in late October 2025.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week,” Seacrest wrote at the time, posting a series of photos of the two of them together. “My mom, sister, and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering.”

He added simply, “Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you.”

Honoring His Memory Through Tradition

In the months since his father’s death, Seacrest has spoken openly about the void Gary left behind and the ways his family has been learning to navigate life’s milestones without him.

During an interview with People at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in December, the television host reflected on approaching his first holiday season without his dad.

“I’m not quite sure what it’ll be like yet because we haven’t been there to experience a Christmas without him,” he said. “But we’ll certainly honor him.”

For Seacrest, keeping his father’s memory alive means holding on to the traditions that mattered most to him.

He recalled the simple rituals Gary looked forward to each year, from preparing a favorite family recipe to sharing a toast with loved ones. “We’ll keep our traditions of making a Caesar salad that he always used to love to do,” he said. “Pour a little glass of red wine, his favorite, and toast to him.”