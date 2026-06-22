Dave & Jenny Marrs Announce Big News About HGTV Show, Tease Fan-Favorite Return

Dave and Jenny Marrs are hard at work on a new season of “Fixer to Fabulous” and fans have been eager to find out when it will air. The HGTV stars shared an announcement about season 8 and also seemed to tease the return of a fan-favorite member of their team.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Announce ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8 & Fans Spot Familiar Face

On June 22, Marrs took to Instagram to share the big announcement about the upcoming season.

While complete details about “Fixer to Fabulous” season 8 were vague, fans spotted the return of Joe Looney, a beloved fixture on the show for many seasons.

“We have some news … SEASON EIGHT of Fixer to Fabulous is coming!! 🙌” she wrote in the caption.

Marrs continued, “We’ve been hard at work on 14 new episodes — we have 9 houses in construction now, 2 reveals are completed, and 2 more reveals are happening this week! We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families.”

“We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so,” the HGTV star noted.

She added, “THANK YOU all for the support, encouragement and love. Our entire team is immensely grateful that you all continue to invite us into your living rooms each year. It’s a privilege we don’t take lightly. 🤍🤍”

She ended the caption by sharing, “We don’t have an air date just yet but I’ll share with y’all as soon as we do!”

In the video, Jenny, Dave, and Joe take turns spray painting the announcement on a wall. Once the writing is complete, the rest of the team pops into view and everyone cheers, then the message “Coming Soon” splashes on screen.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages about their excitement for the show’s return.

“So awesome. Keep the seasons coming,” one fan wrote. “One of my favorite shows!!! 🔥”

Others asked, “Is Joe back? 🙏🏻😍”

Many fans took Joe’s appearance in the video as a sign that he’ll be back for season 8. “Yessss and Joe is backkkk omg can’t wait👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” one fan wrote.

“Yay!!! Yay!!! Yay!!! I’m so happy Joe will be back! I’ve missed him ❤️,” another fan wrote.

Others noted, “Best news 👏😍,” “Oh my goodness!!! So SO HAPPY!!!! Cannot wait,” “Bring Joe back. We miss him,” and “Can hardly wait until the first episode!”

“Oh can’t wait and Joe is back!” another happy fan shared.

Is Joe Looney Returning for Season 8 of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’?

Looney, a carpenter who worked on the show for seasons 1 through 5, appeared on a season 7 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

In July 2025, Marrs teased an episode they were filming, noting in the caption, “Anyone spot the surprise guest at today’s demo? He surprised us all and I may have jumped and squealed! My favorite demo buddy!!!!”

On January 27, 2026, the HGTV Instagram account shared a clip from the episode.

“Look who’s back! Catch Joe on an all new #FixerToFab tonight at 8|7c,” the caption shared.

In the video, Marrs and her husband are looking at plans when Looney enters. The text “construction team retiree” appears under his name.

Marrs is surprised by his arrival, lets out a scream, and runs to hug him. “Joe is a longtime member of our construction crew who retired a few years ago,” she explains.

“And I just miss seeing him every day,” the HGTV star adds. “So it’s such a treat to have him here.”