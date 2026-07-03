Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Star Passes Away & Tributes Pour In

Hollywood is in mourning as “Mad Max 2” actor and Olympic-class weightlifter Kjell Nilsson has passed away. Notably, the film was called “The Road Warrior” in the United States. The Sweden-born actor is also known for films such as “The Pirate Movie” and “Stanley: Every Home Should Have One.” He was 76.

TMZ confirmed that Nilsson passed away on July 2 in Queensland, Australia. His death followed a four-year battle with kidney disease. The “Mad Max 2” actor was surrounded by family when he died. His representative, Chris Carbaugh, described him as “a wonderful person” to TMZ.

Tributes Are Pouring in For Kjell Nilsson

Nilsson wasn’t the most prolific actor, as he also devoted much of his time to both weightlifting and coaching. However, he made a mark on fans with his role in “Mad Max 2” as well as his several other projects. As a result, fans of his work are paying tribute to his legacy on social media.

One person said, “Rest in peace, Kjell Nilsson! You were so kind when we met; it was an honor to meet you, and you’ll always be one of my favorite movie villains. God bless. All hail Lord Humungus!” Someone else said, “Rest in peace, Kjell Nilsson. You might be my favorite movie villain of all time, in one of my favorite films of all time. Hope you’re in a better place and pumping that iron like the champ you were!”

The Cauliflower Alley Club wrote on X, “On behalf of the CAC, we honor the memory of Kjell Nilsson, forever remembered as the unforgettable Lord Humungus in The Road Warrior movie. While Mr. Nilsson was not a pro wrestler, his larger-than-life presence helped inspire generations of wrestling personas. He was 76.”

Another person celebrated his legacy, saying, “I’m not kidding when I say Lord Humungus is one of the most important aesthetic influences on American Pro Wrestling. Every big man owes a debt to Kjell Nilsson and George Miller.”