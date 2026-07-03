‘Terminator’ Filmmaker & Regular Oliver Stone Collaborator Passes at 71 — Tributes Pour In

A prominent Hollywood producer whose work included movies in the “Terminator” franchise and several collaborations with the legendary Oliver Stone has passed away at the age of 71.

Moritz Borman was born in Germany on April 16, 1955. He passed away in Munich in his homeland on July 1. No cause of death has been disclosed, but his passing was believed to be sudden.

The filmmaker’s frequent producing partners and friends Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle announced his passing in a joint statement.

Moritz Borman Was ‘Accomplished’ & ‘Respected’

Getty Moritz Borman and Oliver Stone.

Hollywood Reporter obtained Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle’s joint statement about the passing of Moritz Borman.

The statement began, “It is with profound sadness that we, as Moritz Borman’s longtime producing partners, announce his passing. Moritz was one of the most accomplished and respected independent producers of his generation. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he produced more than 25 feature films, frequently collaborating with Oliver Stone. Moritz’s films include Under the Volcano, The Quiet American, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, Alexander, World Trade Center, W, Savages, Snowden.”

“Alexander,” “World Trade Center,” “W,” “Savages,” and “Snowden” were among the Oliver Stone movies on which Borman collaborated with the director.

It continued, “As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking, building creative and financial bridges between Europe and Hollywood. He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his generosity, optimism, integrity, and unwavering passion for cinema. Our thoughts are with Moritz’s family, his friends, and the many colleagues around the world whose lives he touched. His legacy will endure through the films he made, the filmmakers he inspired, and the lasting impact he had on our industry.”

Borman’s other production credits included the likes of 2000’s superhero movie “The Crow: Salvation,” 2002’s historical submarine film “K-19: The Widowmaker,” 2002’s buddy cop action movie “National Security,” 2003’s crime thriller “The Life of David Gale,” 2006’s erotic thriller sequel “Basic Instinct 2,” and 2019’s live-action/animated adventure comedy “Playmobil: The Movie.”

As news of Borman’s passing began to circulate online, tributes to him naturally began to pour in.

‘Warm’ Borman Is Mourned by Those Who Knew Him

Social media is teeming with tributes to Moritz Borman now that news of his passing is known.

For instance, when screenwriter Alex Litvak (2010’s “Predators,” 2026’s “Masters of the Universe” etc) shared the news of Borman’s death, he wrote, “Sad news. I worked with Moritz for five years back in my executive days. He was gregarious, warm, genuinely loved movies, and treated everyone around him with zero ego. The industry could use more people like him. Gone far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

There are many comments on Litvak’s post about Borman.

Fellow producer Andy Given (worked with Borman on “National Security”) wrote, “Moritz was a true movie lover and a great colleague. I loved my time working with him and am crushed by this loss. May his memory be a blessing to his family.”

Another Instagram user commented, “I’m very sorry to hear this news never worked with him and made [sic] him a few times. He was a very nice man May he rest in peace.”

Someone else said, “I’m sorry, Alex. I remember meeting him. Too young.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Moritz Borman at this upsetting time. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.

Moritz Borman’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.