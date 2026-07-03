HBO Max in July 2026: What’s Coming & What’s Leaving?

As summer continues, HBO Max is adding a wide range of new movies and television shows for subscribers to explore. July 2026 brings several high-profile additions to the platform, including new originals such as “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” and “The Man Will Burn,” alongside major film additions like “Deadpool 2,” “Hereditary,” “The Evil Dead,” “The Mummy” and “The Equalizer” trilogy.
Horror fans, superhero enthusiasts and movie lovers alike will find a treasure trove of options to add to their watchlists throughout the month. Below, we’ve put together a complete breakdown of everything coming in July, along with every movie and show scheduled to leave HBO Max.
What’s New to HBO Max in July 2026?
July 1:
- A Life of Her Own
- A Woman’s Face
- Army of Darkness
- Battle Cry
- Bright Leaf
- Deadpool 2
- Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut
- Desire Me
- The Evil Dead (1983)
- Evil Dead II (1987)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Footsteps in the Dark
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- Hail Satan?
- Hereditary
- I Love You, Alice B. Toklas
- Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)
- Just Friends
- Lawyer Man
- Legally Blonde
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Marine Raiders
- My Dream Is Yours
- My Favorite Wife
- New Moon
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
- Romance on the High Seas
- Super Troopers 2
- The Beggar’s Opera
- The Clock
- The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
- The Disembodied
- The Equalizer
- The Equalizer 2
- The Equalizer 3
- The Frozen Dead
- The Hook
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
- The Meg
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy (1959)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Reluctant Debutante
- The Rover
- The Strangers
- The Strawberry Blonde
- The Usual Suspects
- The Women (1939)
- Up the Down Staircase
- Us
- Waterloo Bridge
- Young Bess
July 2:
- The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)
July 3:
- Deep Revenge, Season 1
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)
- NASCAR: Practice – Westmont, Illinois
July 4:
- NASCAR: Qualifying – Westmont, Illinois
July 5:
- House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 3)
- NASCAR: Chicagoland Race
July 7:
- New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (MLB)
July 8:
- “UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
July 9:
- Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)
- On the Case With Paula Zahn, Season 29 (ID)
- The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)
July 10:
- House Hunters International, Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)
- The Long Walk (Lionsgate)
July 11:
- NASCAR: Qualifying – Atlanta, Georgia
July 12:
- Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B
- Ocean’s Eight
- House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 4)
- NASCAR: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
July 13:
- Dumb Money
July 14:
- Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 15:
- People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)
July 16:
- 911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 2 (ID)
- Marc by Sofia (A24)
- Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)
- Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)
July 17:
- Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)
- House Hunters, Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Tag
- The Land of Sometimes
July 18:
- NASCAR: P&Q – North Wilkesboro, North Carolina
July 19:
- House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 5)
- NASCAR: Window World 450
July 20:
- Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)
July 21:
- Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia (MLB)
July 22:
- Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)
- People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)
July 23:
- Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)
July 24:
- My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)
- Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)
- NASCAR: Practice – Indianapolis, Indiana
July 25:
- Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)
- NASCAR: Qualifying – Indianapolis, Indiana
July 26:
- House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 6)
- NASCAR: Brickyard 400
July 27:
- Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)
- President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
- The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4
- The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)
July 28:
- This Land (CNN Original Series)
July 29:
- Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 31:
- The Drama (A24)
What’s Leaving HBO Max in July 2026?
July 1:
- Unraveling George
- It’s Love I’m After
- Man from the Black Hills
- The Man Behind the Gun
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- Men
- Mortal Kombat
- The Naked Spur
- Margaret
- Mike Wallace Is Here
- Moonlight
- My Reputation
- The Oklahoman
- Out of the Past
- Rachel and the Stranger
- Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
- Rancho Notorious
- Riding Shotgun
- Rocky Mountain
- Roughshod
- San Antonio
- Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
- Springfield Rifle
- Tall in the Saddle
- Tall Man Riding
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
- They Died with Their Boots On
- The Three Stooges
- Thunder Over the Plains
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- Valentine’s Day
- Vivacious Lady
- Wagons West
- Westward the Women
- Wichita
- Wild Boys of the Road
- The Working Man
- World Without End
- Zola
- The Witch
- Enemy
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- The Cat in the Hat
- The Asphalt Jungle
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Blood on the Moon
- The Bounty Hunter
- Bride of Frankenstein
- Carol
- Carson City
- The Curse of Frankenstein
- Dallas
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Faithless
- Fargo
- Fort Dobbs
- Frankenstein 1970
- Get Out
- Going the Distance
- It All Came True
- June Bride
- The Last Time I Saw Paris
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Fifth Avenue Girl
- The Flame and the Arrow
- Fort Worth
- Glass
- The Left Handed Gun
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Goodbye, My Fancy
- The Great Wall
- Gunsmoke in Tucson
- House of 1000 Corpses
July 2:
- Look into My Eyes
July 6:
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
July 15:
- 65
July 24:
- A Different Man
July 26:
- Knox Goes Away
July 27:
- Farruko: En letra de otro
July 28:
- The Immortal
July 30:
- Goodrich