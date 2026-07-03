HBO Max in July 2026: What’s Coming & What’s Leaving?

As summer continues, HBO Max is adding a wide range of new movies and television shows for subscribers to explore. July 2026 brings several high-profile additions to the platform, including new originals such as “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” and “The Man Will Burn,” alongside major film additions like “Deadpool 2,” “Hereditary,” “The Evil Dead,” “The Mummy” and “The Equalizer” trilogy.

Horror fans, superhero enthusiasts and movie lovers alike will find a treasure trove of options to add to their watchlists throughout the month. Below, we’ve put together a complete breakdown of everything coming in July, along with every movie and show scheduled to leave HBO Max.

What’s New to HBO Max in July 2026?

Getty Toni Collette with Milly Shapiro.

July 1:

A Life of Her Own

A Woman’s Face

Army of Darkness

Battle Cry

Bright Leaf

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut

Desire Me

The Evil Dead (1983)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Evil Dead (2013)

Footsteps in the Dark

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Hail Satan?

Hereditary

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas

Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)

Just Friends

Lawyer Man

Legally Blonde

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Marine Raiders

My Dream Is Yours

My Favorite Wife

New Moon

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Romance on the High Seas

Super Troopers 2

The Beggar’s Opera

The Clock

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Disembodied

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer 3

The Frozen Dead

The Hook

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Meg

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Reluctant Debutante

The Rover

The Strangers

The Strawberry Blonde

The Usual Suspects

The Women (1939)

Up the Down Staircase

Us

Waterloo Bridge

Young Bess

July 2:

The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)

July 3:

Deep Revenge, Season 1

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)

NASCAR: Practice – Westmont, Illinois

July 4:

NASCAR: Qualifying – Westmont, Illinois

July 5:

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 3)

NASCAR: Chicagoland Race

July 7:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (MLB)

July 8:

“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

July 9:

Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)

On the Case With Paula Zahn, Season 29 (ID)

The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)

July 10:

House Hunters International, Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)

The Long Walk (Lionsgate)

July 11:

NASCAR: Qualifying – Atlanta, Georgia

July 12:

Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B

Ocean’s Eight

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 4)

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

July 13:

Dumb Money

July 14:

Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)

July 15:

People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)

July 16:

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 2 (ID)

Marc by Sofia (A24)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)

Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)

July 17:

Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters, Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tag

The Land of Sometimes

July 18:

NASCAR: P&Q – North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

July 19:

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 5)

NASCAR: Window World 450

July 20:

Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)

July 21:

Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia (MLB)

July 22:

Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)

People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)

July 23:

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)

July 24:

My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)

Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)

NASCAR: Practice – Indianapolis, Indiana

July 25:

Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)

NASCAR: Qualifying – Indianapolis, Indiana

July 26:

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (Episode 6)

NASCAR: Brickyard 400

July 27:

Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)

President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)

July 28:

This Land (CNN Original Series)

July 29:

Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)

July 31:

The Drama (A24)

What’s Leaving HBO Max in July 2026?

Getty Twilight Saga Stars: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, & Taylor Lautner

July 1:

Unraveling George

It’s Love I’m After

Man from the Black Hills

The Man Behind the Gun

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Men

Mortal Kombat

The Naked Spur

Margaret

Mike Wallace Is Here

Moonlight

My Reputation

The Oklahoman

Out of the Past

Rachel and the Stranger

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Rancho Notorious

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Roughshod

San Antonio

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Springfield Rifle

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

They Died with Their Boots On

The Three Stooges

Thunder Over the Plains

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Valentine’s Day

Vivacious Lady

Wagons West

Westward the Women

Wichita

Wild Boys of the Road

The Working Man

World Without End

Zola

The Witch

Enemy

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Cat in the Hat

The Asphalt Jungle

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Blood on the Moon

The Bounty Hunter

Bride of Frankenstein

Carol

Carson City

The Curse of Frankenstein

Dallas

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil’s Rejects

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Faithless

Fargo

Fort Dobbs

Frankenstein 1970

Get Out

Going the Distance

It All Came True

June Bride

The Last Time I Saw Paris

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Fifth Avenue Girl

The Flame and the Arrow

Fort Worth

Glass

The Left Handed Gun

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Goodbye, My Fancy

The Great Wall

Gunsmoke in Tucson

House of 1000 Corpses

July 2:

Look into My Eyes

July 6:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

July 15:

65

July 24:

A Different Man

July 26:

Knox Goes Away

July 27:

Farruko: En letra de otro

July 28:

The Immortal

July 30:

Goodrich