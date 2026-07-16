Who Is Project Runway Contestant Plane Jane?

Plane Jane made quite an impact when they appeared on the first episode of season 22 of “Project Runway”.

The designer and drag queen, whose real name is Andrew Dunayevskiy, ended up in the bottom two after taking one of her drag looks down the runway.

He was met with some harsh words from judge Law Roach. “I wish I was on another show, because I would make you lip-sync for your life,” Roach said.

“Listen, I would kill that lip-sync,” Plane Jane responded. Before Roach volleyed back with, “I wish you killed the look, but you didn’t.”

This isn’t Plane Jane’s first time on reality TV. It’s not even his first time being judged by fashion icon, Law Roach.

Here is where you might recognize Plane Jane from if you love reality TV.

Plane Jane Found Fame On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Plane Jane found fame as a contestant on season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

A popular performer in Boston and a former ballroom dancer, Plane Jane earned a reputation for her competitive nature and harsh way with words. She often was all too happy to impart solicited advice and criticism to her fellow contestants. This got her in trouble with Amanda Tori Meating, with whom she frequently feuded with.

But she also impressed judges with her quick wit, energetic performance and stunning runway looks. Jane won the Snatch Game playing Elena Carusha, an obscure Serbian pop star with an immense sense of self-confidence.

Getty Mirage, Amanda Tori Meating, Morphine Love Dion, Sapphira Cristál, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Xunami Muse, Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind, Q, Megami, Dawn and Plasma attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite her cutting retorts and attitude during Untucked, Jane did show some vulnerability throughout the show.

“Being on reality television for the first time, for anybody, is a learning curve. I came into the competition being very hyper aware of my environment, and I realized quickly that I was being a little too intense with the shade and the reading,” Jane told Billboard.

Despite being one of the top-ranking queens on the series, Jane sadly finished runner-up. She placed in third behind Sapphira Cristál and Nymphia Wind. She still performs in drag and now has her own podcast, called Kudos For Spilling.

And Then She Appeared On House Of Villains

After her memorable turn on “Drag Race,” Jane appeared in season three of “House Of Villains” alongside the likes of “Selling Sunset’s” Christine Quinn, “Mob Wives” star Drita D’Avanzo and “Below Deck’s” Kate Chastain.

Joel McHale hosted the show, which saw reality television’s most memorable and notorious villains compete in challenges for a chance to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

The drag queen entered the house with a range of outfits that paid homage to reality TV icons, including her Erika Jayne-inspired entrance look. Despite becoming Christine Quinn’s ally, she was targeted by Big Brother’s Paul Abrahamian and sent home in a near-unanimous vote.

Jane placed in 10th place out of 11 contestants, only beating Basketball Wives LA star Jackie Christie.

And Now Plane Jane Is Set To Compete On “Project Runway”

Following in Utica’s footsteps, Plane Jane and her season 16 sister Q (competing under the name Robert) are entering the workroom.

Utica, who appeared under their real name Ethan Mundt, ultimately finished the season as the runner-up. Robert and Plane Jane may be hoping to recreate his success, but it wasn’t a great opening week for the drag queens, who both found themselves in the bottom two.

New episodes of “Project Runway” Season 22 air first on Freeform at 10 p.m. on Thursday nights, and are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.