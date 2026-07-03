Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaks Suggest Peter Parker and Yelena Belova Meet

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day approaches release, more information, clips, and trailers become available. In addition to details provided by official sources, leaks are also surfacing online. In one of these leaks, it seems that Peter Parker and Yelena Belova will cross paths in the new film… naked.

The New Spider-Man and Black Widow Rumors

The last time we got to see the new Black Widow, Yelena Belova, was in Thunderbolts*. Now, it’s alleged that she will be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Of course, these are just rumors based on unsubstantiated leaks, but some fans are taking them seriously because of who leaked them.

The information comes from DanielRPK, a well-known Marvel insider. According to Forbes, he originally leaked that Punisher and Hulk would be in the new Spider-Man, which has since been confirmed by new trailers and clips. Given the source’s track record, people are much more receptive to it being true.

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DanielRPK posted the leak on X to his subscribers, titling it an “RPK Spider-Man Scoop” on July 1st. It was met with mixed reactions from his followers.

Some speculate that “seeing each other naked” might mean that the two comically stumble upon each other in a state of undress rather than anything else. DanielRPK’s tweet on July 2nd made fans a bit more skeptical.

So far, Yelena hasn’t had any love interests in the MCU. There has also been no confirmation from Marvel Studios that they plan to ever give her one. In the Spider-Man trailer, Peter is still hung up on MJ, and fans even suspect a reconciliation between the two. This makes these rumors about Peter and Yelena particularly confusing.

Some fans aren’t looking forward to what these scenes could mean, and others aren’t taking it too seriously, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still rated PG-13. Others believe that DanielRPK is simply farming for engagement and lacks any real insight.

Many find it suspicious that the post was only made available to his paying subscribers on X.

Alternate Leak Theories and More About Yelena’s Alleged Appearance

DanielRPK isn’t the only person alleging that Yelena and Peter will meet, but the details differ. Unlike Daniel, another insider, James Mack, says Yelena herself is not naked in the scene. This indicates that she could have simply walked in on Peter at a bad time.

As some speculated, the scene may be more comical than steamy, as DanielRPK said. James Mack also claims that Yelena will be in at least one scene with The Hulk. Additionally, he says that her role will be “more of a cameo” and not of much importance in the movie. Though this introduces Peter to Yelena for the first time, it could set up an interesting dynamic for Avengers: Doomsday later this year.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of Marvel Studios highly anticipated movies to release this year, in addition to Avenger’s Doomsday. Fans wait eagerly to pick up where we left Peter Parker in 2021. The film releases on July 31st.