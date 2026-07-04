‘Run to the Theater’ – Chris Pratt Praises ‘Young Washington’ Film in New Instagram Video

Chris Pratt had a few excited words for fans on the release date of “Young Washington,” a historical drama following George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

The film was released on July 3, 2026 and follows George Washington before his presidency. It lends itself to the emotional side of the history of the founding of the United States.

Chris Pratt Praises ‘Young Washington’

In a video posted just after noon on July 3, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor praised the film while returning from a screening.

‘”The acting is incredible. Whoever plays Young Washington–I don’t know his name, but I’mma tell you this right now. Mark my words, very soon everybody in the world will know his name. He’s a massive star,” Pratt said as he drove in the video. In his caption, he made sure to mention William Franklin Miller as the actor portraying Young Washington in the film.

“Go see it, man. Celebrate America’s 250th birthday the right way. Get out to the theater and see Young Washington.”

Included in his shoutout was director Jon Erwin, who is one half of the filmmaking duo the Erwin Brothers. Erwin is known for films such as “American Underdog” (2021), “Jesus Revolution” (2023), and “I Can Only Imagine” (2021).

Pratt also called the movie “like Braveheart for Americans” in his caption on Instagram. “Braveheart” (1995) is in a similar vein to “Young Washington.” The film follows a Scottish warrior in his plight to lead a rebellion against the British, becoming a symbol for a free Scotland.

“Thanks so much for the support mate! Glad you enjoyed it!!” Miller commented under the post.

“I guess I’m going,” a fan also commented.

What’s ‘Young Washington’ About?

“Young Washington” is based on the true history of the early life of America’s first president. The film draws from historical accounts to bring Washington’s 20-something-hood to the screen in a new way.

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Who Produced “Young Washington”?

The movie was produced by Angel Studios and Wonder Project, two independent, faith-based media companies. “Young Washington” marks the first film the two companies have collaborated on. Angel Studios relies on crowdfunding instead of relying on traditional major studio funding, as other corporations do.

This crowdfunding model allows its audience to vote on which concepts receive funding and distribution. The model also allows for fans to support stories that “amplify light” as the studio describes it–allowing the studio to house television and movies for their “Family” and “Faith Based” genres.

“This isn’t just about what we put on screen, it’s about what happens inside of us,” co-founder and CEO Neal Harmon wrote on the studio’s website addressed to current and future Guild members. “The world has faced dark days and constant negative news, yet we believe we are here on this earth to have joy.”

Angel Studios is well-known for distributing major hits such as the series “The Chosen” as well as “Cabrini.” The two films focus on tales from the Catholic faith. “The Chosen” follows the life of Jesus Christ and the calling of his initial 12 disciples, while “Cabrini” tells the tale of an Italian Catholic missionary in New York City in the late 19th century.