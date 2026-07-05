Jennifer Holland Reveals How Iconic Lex Luthor Actor Helped to Bring Her & James Gunn Together

It has been revealed that one of the few actors to have given an iconic live-action performance as the legendary DC Comics villain Lex Luthor was responsible for bringing “Superman” director James Gunn and his wife together.

Gunn, 59, married actress and model Jennifer Holland, 38, in 2022. The filmmaker is prolific in superhero circles, having directed, produced, written, and acted in multiple projects on the big and small screen for both DC and Marvel. He produced the new “Supergirl” movie that is currently in theaters.

It seems fitting, therefore, that his relationship happened because of Michael Rosenbaum, the man who played Lex Luthor so memorably in The WB and The CW series “Smallville” from 2001 until 2011.

Holland spoke with People about exactly how that happened.

James Gunn Told Michael Rosenbaum ‘Set Me Up’

Getty Michael Rosenbaum and guest at the premiere of James Gunn’s “Superman.”

On how Michael Rosenbaum helped bring her and James Gunn together, Jennifer Holland told People, “So, James and Michael Rosenbaum have been really good friends for a while.”

She continued, “I think they met on an airplane. And my good friend Sarah is really good friends with Michael Rosenbaum.”

Holland went on, “James saw me on Sarah’s Instagram and asked Michael, ‘Hey, who’s this girl Jen?’ He said, ‘I don’t know her that well. I don’t think you’d like her, but I can set you guys up if you want,’ and James was like, ‘Yeah, why not? Set me up.'”

The actress and model then humorously concluded, “And thankfully Rosenbaum set the bar really low and I was able to meet the expectations that James had.”

Gunn & Holland Have Been Together for 11 Years

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland first got together in 2015.

The first hard evidence of their relationship came in an Instagram post by Holland on October 19 that year.

In said post, she included a photograph of her and Gunn together, which she captioned, “Swoon. 🌅”

Her fans and followers were immediately as smitten with the idea of the couple as they clearly were with each other.

One follower commented, “@jenniferlholland what a beautiful picture of you and @jamesgunn.”

Another one said, “Cute.”

It was Gunn, however, who announced the couple’s marriage to the world.

Gunn Calls Holland ‘The Love of My Life’

In a post on September 30, 2022, James Gunn shared the wonderful news of his marriage to Jennifer Holland on his Instagram account.

The post comprised nine beautiful photographs and a video from the ceremony. The photographs included one of the couple’s first kiss, a picture of the cake (which include Funko Pop figures of Gunn and Holland as cake toppers), and a black-and-white picture of their first dance. The video showed a moose walking nearby as the wedding guests watch on.

Gunn captioned it, “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world. And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began! And also, yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown (Jenn wouldn’t let me see them before the wedding because her dress was too perfectly done!)”.

“The caption concluded, “And, yes, we had Sunday fun festivities including a Marvel vs DC softball game (@michael_rooker played on both teams!).”

He then thanked the photographers, stylists, and other people who helped make the day special.

Gunn’s fans and followers were hugely congratulatory, with one of them writing, “Beautiful, Congratulations to you both 🥳🙏🏽.”

Someone else wrote, “There’s cool and then there’s your own Funko as your cake topper cool 😄.”

Finally, one Instagram user said, “I wish you and Jennifer nothing but the best!! Congrats James.”

After almost four years of wedded bliss, it seems James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have a lot to thank Michael Rosenbaum for.