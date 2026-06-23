Best Celebrity Photos From World Premiere of ‘Supergirl’

Milly Alcock was celebrating the world premiere of “Supergirl” along with her co-stars in Brooklyn, New York. The new movie is set to open in U.S. theaters on June 26. Also making an appearance at the “Supergirl” premiere were David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. Check out the best celebrity photos from the world premiere of “Supergirl” below.

‘Supergirl’ World Premiere

This new movie is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.” Ana Nogueira adapted the comic book for the big screen.

In addition to Alcock, the movie also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

The tagline for the superhero film is: “When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, LKara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

The “House of the Dragon” alum and he costars hit the red carpet in Brooklyn tonight for the world premiere, so check out the photos below.

Milly Alcock

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Milly Alcock attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

David Corenswet

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: David Corenswet attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Rachel Brosnahan

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Rachel Brosnahan attends the premiere of “Supergirl” on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Nicholas Hoult

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Nicholas Hoult attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Eve Ridley

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Eve Ridley attends the premiere of “Supergirl” on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

James Gunn & Jennifer Holland

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) James Gunn and Jennifer Holland attend the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Debbie Harry

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Debbie Harry attends the premiere of “Supergirl” on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Olivia Walker

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Olivia Walker attends the premiere of “Supergirl” on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Jordan Chiles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Jordan Chiles attends the premiere of “Supergirl” on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Ana Nogueira

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Ana Nogueira attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Maria Gabriela de Faria

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Maria Gabriela de Faria attends the premiere of “Supergirl” on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Craig Gillespie

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Craig Gillespie attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

David Krumholtz

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: David Krumholtz attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Peter & Natalia Safran

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Peter Safran and Natalia Safran attend the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Kelli Giddish

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Kelli Giddish attends the premiere of “Supergirl” on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Al Roker

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Al Roker attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

Darren Barnet & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Darren Barnet and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attend the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City.

“Supergirl” hits theaters this Friday, June 26. Are you excited to see this new superhero movie?