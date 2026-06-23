> Best Celebrity Photos From World Premiere of ‘Supergirl’
Best Celebrity Photos From World Premiere of ‘Supergirl’
Milly Alcock was celebrating the world premiere of “Supergirl” along with her co-stars in Brooklyn, New York. The new movie is set to open in U.S. theaters on June 26. Also making an appearance at the “Supergirl” premiere were David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. Check out the best celebrity photos from the world premiere of “Supergirl” below.
‘Supergirl’ World Premiere
This new movie is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.” Ana Nogueira adapted the comic book for the big screen.
In addition to Alcock, the movie also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.
The tagline for the superhero film is: “When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, LKara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”
The “House of the Dragon” alum and he costars hit the red carpet in Brooklyn tonight for the world premiere, so check out the photos below.
Milly Alcock
David Corenswet
Rachel Brosnahan
Nicholas Hoult
Eve Ridley
James Gunn & Jennifer Holland
Debbie Harry
Olivia Walker
Jordan Chiles
Ana Nogueira
Maria Gabriela de Faria
Craig Gillespie
David Krumholtz
Peter & Natalia Safran
Kelli Giddish
Al Roker
Darren Barnet & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
“Supergirl” hits theaters this Friday, June 26. Are you excited to see this new superhero movie?