Apple TV’s Most Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Thriller Is Finally Back in Production for Season 3

Apple TV is the king when it comes to sci-fi shows, and “Severance” is proof of that. Everyone has waited patiently for an update about the mind-bending thrilling series, and now executive producer Ben Stiller has the one we’ve needed.

“Severance” Season 3 is officially in production, after being renewed more than a year ago. The renewal came ahead of the Season 2 finale, which took a shocking three years to arrive after the end of the first season. However, Stiller had promised that the wait for the third season wouldn’t be the same length.

Ben Stiller and Apple TV Announce the ‘Return to Work’

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It all started with Stiller sharing a cryptic message on X/formerly Twitter via a quote from the in-show company Lumon Industries. He quoted the evil fictional founder of Lumon, Kier Eagan, saying, “to return to work is to return to home.” The post also included a photo of Mark and Helly running through Lumon Industries’ usually white halls, surrounded in red.

Apple TV then shared the post with the comment “Please frolic in moderation.” While it wasn’t a direct confirmation that production is underway, the use of the new image and the share in the middle of confirming premiere dates for the likes of “Dark Matter” Season 2 and “Neuromancer” hints that this is a clear indication of production starting.

Fans took to the X thread to share their thoughts and frustrations about the long break between seasons, with one user saying, “What is Kier’s thoughts on having a three year break after every season?”

While another commented, “Can’t belief shooting is still about to begin. That means 2 years before S3 airs. All good tho”

The second season was delayed due to mitigating factors. After the 2022 release, “Severance” Season 2 was halted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, which disrupted Hollywood as a whole. This hasn’t been an issue for the third season, but Stiller has previously mentioned that the post-production process takes time.

‘Severance’ Season 3 Is Slated to Premiere in 2027

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There won’t be the three-year wait for the season, but there will still be a long wait. The Apple TV series is set to premiere sometime in 2027, and with production not set to wrap until the end of this year, it could mean a wait until closer to the end of 2027.

The wait for the second season didn’t negatively affect the viewership, though, and it certainly contributed to the quality of programming. Since “Severance” debuted in 2022, it’s become the most-watched program on the streaming platform, and while it did go on to lose some major categories in the Emmy’s to HBO’s “The Pitt,” it has still amassed a collective 41 Emmy nominations and 10 wins for the two seasons.

Stiller has stepped back from directing individual episodes of the upcoming season, but he remains an integral part of production, continuing to serve as an executive producer. So far, he has directed 11 out of the 19 episodes to air, including the Season 2 Finale. Apple TV made a huge push to keep viewers engaged before the release of the second season, encouraging new viewers to watch the first season just ahead of the release, which is something Stiller was happy with. There is hope that will happen again, as the third season draws closer.

There are plenty of questions about the third season with the way “Severance” Season 2 ended. After spending a whole season looking for Gemma to reunite with her, Mark finally chose his innie heart and went back for Helly. Mark and Helly were last seen running through the halls as Gemma cried from the other side of the door, but is this the end of the love triangle?