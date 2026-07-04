Madonna Abruptly Pulls Out of Pride Performance Due to Safety Concerns

Madonna pulled out of a surprise appearance at London Pride, according to multiple reports. Many are stating the last-minute decision was due to safety concerns. The iconic pop singer was secretly scheduled to appear in front of 1.8 million people at the event that takes place on the main stage at the capital’s Trafalgar Square.

According to The Sun, citing sources, “Madge had been really excited to attend the event as she is such a huge advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. But a last-minute decision was made by her team not to take part due to the huge crowds, amid concerns she could send the well-organized event into frenzied chaos.”

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Pride in London took to Instagram to confirm the news.

“In response to the rumours, we can confirm that Madonna will NOT be appearing or performing at Pride in London. We have two fantastic headliners at Trafalgar Square to conclude a brilliant day of protest and celebration.”

More than 35,000 people alone attended the march on Saturday from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Place.

Madonna Returns with First Studio Album since 2019

This comes just one day after Madonna, 67, “Confessions II” album dropped. A sequel to her 2005 hit album, “Confessions on a Dancefloor.” Her first studio album since 2019.

“Madonna’s back in peak form with a fresh and honest dance record that’s not only her best in 20 years, but a genuinely vital addition to her canon,” Pitchfork said in a review.

Madonna, the Real Comeback Queen

Getty TOPSHOT – US pop star Madonna performs onstage during a free concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024. . Madonna ended her “The Celebration Tour” with a performance attended by some 1.5 million enthusiastic fans. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

She truly is the comeback queen.

In June 2023, Madonna was hospitalized for a bacterial infection. She later revealed she was in an induced coma for 48 hours.

“I was rehearsing for my tour, and I got a bacterial infection,” she said on “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” last September. “One minute I was alive and dancing around, and the next minute I was in the ICU unit of a hospital, and I woke up from being unconscious for four days.

“I got out of the hospital, they took me off the ventilator, I started to breathe on my own, and I had something, it’s called sepsis, and it can kill you,” Madonna continued.

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This was in the midst of touring, and she recalled telling herself she was “superwoman” and was excited to get back to rehearsals. That obviously wasn’t the case. She couldn’t get out of bed and had no strength or energy.

She managed to have an impressive recovery and used Kabbalah to help her in the process.

“I used to talk to my teacher all the time, and he was like, ‘The sooner you accept what’s happening to you and that you don’t know when it’s going to end, the sooner it’s going to end,'” she explained. “That made so much sense to me. And of course it did.”

Pride in London remained thankful overall for the event. They told the BBC they appreciated all the support they received putting on such an event.

The organization said they were “overwhelmed by the support, love and commitment our community, partners, volunteers and wider stakeholders have given Pride in London this year”.